Vancouver Canucks fans: ‘Don’t You’ (dislike our new goal song)

Graphic by Martha Alejandra Espinoza

Out with the old and in with the new

Canucks have used numerous ‘goal songs’ since 1990

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

The Vancouver Canucks, despite the pandemic, continue entertaining fans at Rogers Arena—at only 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. But those restrictions ended February 15 after BC health officials announced indoor events would return to full capacity (fans must still wear a mask and show proof of vaccination).

The Canucks continue finding unique and diverse ways to keep fans entertained. As the old adage says, “Out with the old and in with the new.” But that would not be entirely accurate in describing the Canucks’ decision in choosing their newest goal song: “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds. The song was introduced to fans at Rogers Arena on December 10, 2021, when the Canucks played Winnipeg—coinciding with a special 1980s theme night. The 1985 song was a smash hit for Simple Minds (number one hit in Canada and the US). The song was prominently featured in the 1985 classic John Hughes teenage coming-of-age film, The Breakfast Club. The Canucks meant to play the song for one game as a fun “test run.” But soon enough, the song would catch on.

So far, the song has been a hit with most Canucks fans. Canucks play-by-play broadcaster on Sportsnet 650, Brendan Batchelor, endorsed the use of the song on Twitter—posting on December 10: “Don’t You Forget About Me needs to be the full-time #Canucks goal song. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.” Even Canucks forward, JT Miller, who wore a microphone for a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 14, 2021—was heard singing along to it after the Canucks had scored. If Miller likes it, then the song, for now, seems to be the right choice. Canucks DJ Tom Fleming concurred in a text to Daily Hive in December 2021: “New era, new goal song. It’s locked in for now as the new goal song.”

Daily Hive reported in December 2021, the Canucks’ previous goal song was “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” by Van Halen (song used at the start of the 2019-2020 season). The song had mixed reviews from fans with some fans requesting the team go back to using “Holiday” by Green Day (the track was the goal song when Vancouver went to the cup final in 2011). A poll was conducted on crowdsignal.com asking fans their thoughts about the newest Canucks goal song. The results revealed a mixed reaction to the Simple Minds smash hit. About 35.32 percent hated the song, with 33.65 percent loving it and 31.02 percent stating the song was not bad.

Lastly, it does not matter what goal song the Canucks use. If the team is improving and winning hockey games, that will supersede all concerns about goal song selections. And significantly, Canucks fans who have followed the team since it entered the NHL in 1970—have endured enough frustration and heartache. But one song Canucks Nation will not contest being played if the franchise does one day win the Stanley Cup: “We Are the Champions” by Queen.



Other Vancouver Canucks goal songs

In April 2020, nucksmisconduct.com listed the Vancouver Canucks’ goal songs used going back to 1990. The songs are ranked according to worst, average (close), best, energy-injectors and solid.



Worst of the worst

• “Electric Worry” — Clutch (2011-2012)

• Various goal songs used (2015-2017)

• “The Whip” — Locksley (2017-2018)

Close, but no cigar

• “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” — Pat Benatar (1990-1991)

• “Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole” — (2002-2006)

• “The Miracle (of Joey Ramone)” — U2 (2014-2015)

Solid pump up songs

• “Rock and Roll Part II” — Gary Glitter (1992-2002)

• “Crowd Chant” — Joe Satriani (2008-2009)

• “Gold on the Ceiling” — Black Keys (2012-2014)

Inject these songs into your veins

• “Elevation” — U2 (2006-2008)

• “Ain’t Talkin Bout’ Love” — Van Halen (2019-2020)

Best of the best

• “Holiday” — Green Day (2009-2011 & 2018-2019)





(Source: www.nucksmisconduct.com)