Vancouver City Council decides against Uber

Uber will not be allowed to start service downtown despite speculation
By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor
Despite a shortage of taxis available in Vancouver, especially during peak hours on weekends, ride-share businesses such as Uber will not be allowed to start servicing the Vancouver area. The decision was made by the Vancouver City Council on October 29.
“What council decided unanimously is we should stick with what we know and are doing well, which is providing quality taxi service,” Vancouver City Councillor Geoff Meggs said to CTV. “The ride sharing issue […] really belongs at the provincial level.”
In addition to disallowing ride-sharing, the city also decided against enlisting help from suburban taxi companies during weekend rushes due to the differences between their contracts and those of Vancouver.
“To solve a problem here and create it somewhere else doesn’t make any sense,” Kalwant Sahota, president of Yellow Cabs, told CBC.
According to CBC, Vancouver doesn’t even have half the amount of taxis per capita as Halifax and Montreal.
Those working for Vancouver taxi companies rejoiced at the decision, many of whom have been ardently against Uber starting service in Vancouver.
“It’s not push back from us. It’s about making a proper living,” said Carolyn Bauer, general manager of Yellow Cabs, to CBC.
Bauer went on to say that Uber hadn’t attempted to obtain a licence to operate in Vancouver, although she also expressed that she was not opposed to Uber entering the city so long as drivers were held to the same standards as those for taxi companies.
The city hopes to decrease wait times for taxis by adding 99 new licences into the system exclusively for Fridays and Saturdays.
Michael Van Hemmen, the public policy manager for Uber Canada, argued to CBC that Uber would not infringe on the profits of taxi companies in Vancouver, a fear that is held by many who work in the Vancouver taxi industry. Van Hemmen instead argues that due to the increasing number of people deciding to opt out of buying a car, Uber would help alleviate the workload. In addition, he says that Uber could help increase the number of those wanting rides in and out of Vancouver, and that the safety fears about Uber are common misconceptions that can be broken down through discussion.
Van Hemmen is not the only person disagreeing with the city council’s decision. Some have accused the city council of being biased, having accepted a $53,000 donation from the Vancouver Taxi Association during the 2014 municipal election.
Depois que aprender essencial, você vai poder experimentar diferentes recheios e
coberturas e também deixar senhor bolinho todo vez mas belo e também gostoso, pronto a fim de que
vender.
Very good info. Lucky me I recently found your blog by accident
(stumbleupon). I’ve saved as a favorite for later!
Vamor ver falar ainda nele item de que maneira você vai poder aprender mas sobre
como ganhar dinheiro com Facebook, prossiga lendo.
You should be a part of a contest for one of the
greatest websites online. I’m going to highly recommend this web site!
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout
and design. Superb choice of colors!
Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you
share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
What’s up Dear, are you genuinely visiting this website
daily, if so then you will absolutely obtain fastidious experience.
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just
too magnificent. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly
like what you’re stating and the way in which you
say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it
wise. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous site.
NS
After you have eliminated corporations primarily based
on how shut they are to you and whether or not they match into your finances, it is time to start compiling references.
The neighborhood that codes for appnana is facebook is considerably bigger to help you get
request limits than every-other approach.; F., Barrera; Appnana
gives a possibility of activities that are most popullar andd other mobile program that caan be saved
from the web.; Barrera, F.
Hello, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was practical. Keep on posting!