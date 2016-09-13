Vancouver Fringe Festival fun

What to expect from the Fringe Fest

By Adam Tatelman, Arts Editor

It is a futile effort to try to offer equal coverage to every event on offer at the Fringe this year. There are over 700 events, and only 11 days in which to see them, so for the sake of brevity, this article will focus on some of the most highly anticipated shows the Fringe has to offer, as well as some of the most offbeat—because no one knows what to expect at the Fringe.

From Charles Ross and TJ Dawe, creators of indie hits One Man Star Wars, and One Man Lord of the Rings, comes the latest in Chicken for Supper Productions’ parody-homage series, One Man Dark Knight: A Batman Parody. Playing in the Rio Theatre from September 8–13, the show will cram all three of Christopher Nolan’s Batman films into a 90-minute performance, with a single actor performing every single role without the benefit of “props, sets, or Batmobiles.”

Running in Studio 16 from September 8–16, Tomo Suru Players’ The Dance Teacher is a psychodrama from the mind of playwright Gerald Williams. Justin, the eponymous dance instructor, is a Machiavellian man who isn’t afraid to manipulate others to get what he wants, be it money, power, or sex. But what inspires a person to this pragmatic state of being? How guilty is Justin, really—and of what, exactly? Find out for yourself, if you dare to look.

For those more interested in being watched than watching, the Fringe also offers workshops for artists looking to break into the business or train their skills. On September 13, the On the Road Touring Workshop will cover everything from planning a tour route and booking events to promoting shows and balancing your pocketbook. Having had to learn these things on the fly, I highly recommend taking in a workshop session if you are producing a show for the first time. It’ll save you a lot of trial and error.

For those who like to relax after a show, the Big Rock Brewery Fringe Bar is open every night of the festival until late. Featuring performances from artists like Adrian Glynn, Hollow Twin, The Nautical Miles, The Rossi Gang, Skye Wallace, and the self-styled Queen of the Fringe Bar Tonye Aganaba, the vocal variety on offer is truly massive. Listen in at Ocean Art Works, 1531 Johnston Street on Granville Island; come for the music, stay for the food carts.

If none of that interests you, maybe the chance to win some free swag will. For the duration of the festival, the Fringe Bar and Raffle Tent will be selling raffle tickets at $10 a pop, three for the price of two. Winners will be drawn at 9:30 p.m. on September 18 in the Performance Works building. Prizes include a 2017 Fringe Pass for two, a Motorino XMb electric scooter, and a trip to Lima and Machu Picchu courtesy of G Adventures. Get ’em before they’re gone.

To see these events and much more, visit tickets.vancouverfringe.com.