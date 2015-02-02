Vancouver panel turns down ‘origami’ tower

Glass building found to be inappropriate for city

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

A proposed glass tower for downtown Vancouver was voted down by a panel for both design and location reasons.

The tower has been described as looking like “origami,” with several jutting corners and parts of the building resembling folds. The tower was designed by Chicago architects Gordon Gill and Adrian Smith, who have designed numerous projects throughout the world, including designs for India, Korea, and China.

Amongst other reasons for the down vote, the panel found Gill and Smith’s building overshadowed Waterfront Station, considered a heritage site in the city and built in 1914.

“By positioning the tower so close, it appears that [a future connecting road on the other side] is more important than one of the city’s civic structures,” said Vancouver architect Matthew Soules, as reported by the Globe and Mail.

However, the panel did agree that the initial location for the tower is still ideal for a future building. A future public hearing may be held to decide on what building would fit the location.