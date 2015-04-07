Vancouver’s 2015 homeless count begins

Annual count aims to track number of homeless; numbers in 2014 doubled
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
The city of Vancouver began its homelessness count for 2015 on March 26.
Each year, the city annually works to keep track of how many homeless people live in the city. The count involves research into whether those who are considered homeless have an income, how old they are, their identified gender, and if they have a history of illness, as well as several other factors.
Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who was re-elected in November 2014, held a press conference at the start of the 2015 count. Robertson had previously promised during his 2008 election campaign to “end homelessness” by the year 2015, yet numbers have notably increased during his time as mayor.
“We pushed really hard and had success in getting people off the street,” Robertson announced to media, “It doesn’t end today.”
There was a cause for alarm in 2014 when the previous year’s count noted that the number of homeless had “nearly doubled” to 538, many media outlets reported. The number referred to those who were counted for sleeping on streets in Vancouver. The Vancouver Sun reported that in 2011, the number of homeless was as low as 154.
One of the reasons believed to have increased the homeless number, according to Metro Vancouver, is increasing housing costs. The average cost of Single Room Occupancies climbed to $485 from $469, despite the fact that many homeless only receive $375 from welfare.
While 14 permanent affordable housing buildings operate in BC, the number is not high enough to keep up with not just Vancouver’s growing homeless numbers, but all of BC’s.
CBC found numbers of homeless were also increasing in areas of BC such as Nelson and Nanaimo, reporting that “roughly 200 to 300 homeless people” currently resided in Nanaimo. In addition, community coordinator for the Nelson Committee on Homelessness Ann Harvey told CBC, “We’ve found families sleeping in cars, sometimes camped out in a stairwell occasionally, so they really have no stable housing situation.”
In November 2014, Megaphone Magazine published “Dying on the Streets,” a report that tracked the lives of many of BC’s then-known homeless between 2006 and 2013. In that time, the report noted, “at least 271 homeless people died in British Columbia.”
In January 2015, Vancouver’s RainCity Housing announced they were aiming to complete a permanent affordable housing shelter in Coquitlam, as numbers of homeless have also risen in the tri-cities of Coquitlam, New Westminster, and Port Coquitlam.
Metro Vancouver reported that final numbers from this year’s count are expected to be revealed within the next several weeks.
Hey very interesting blog!
Еverything іѕ νery օpen witɦ ɑ clear explanation of tһе challenges.
Ӏt wɑѕ trᥙly informative. Your site iѕ ѵery helpful.
Tanks foг sharing!
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may return once again since I bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich
and continue to guide other people. Gamefly 3 month
free trial
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Right here is the perfect website for anyone who would like to understand this topic.
You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa).
You certainly put a fresh spin on a subject which has been written about
for decades. Great stuff, just wonderful!
YQ
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress
because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at
options for another platform. I would be awesome
if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Garcinia Cambogia has recently been the subject
of much attention in the weight loss world.
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s content every day along with a cup of coffee.
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites
for about a year and am concerned about switching
to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to
shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog
you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I
look forward to seeing it develop over time.
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this website regularly,
this web site is genuinely good and the users are really sharing nice
thoughts.
Its such as you read my thoughts! You appear to know so much about this, like you
wrote the ebook in it or something. I believe that you just could do with a few percent to pressure the message house a bit,
however other than that, that is wonderful blog.
A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.