Vodka: the candy approach

By Allie Davison, Staff writer
Vodka has been my beverage of choice since I started drinking. Sure, I’ve had phases with other flavours of the month, but I would always go back to ol’ faithful: vodka. Over the years, I’ve experimented with different brands, different mixers, and different flavours. So far my favourite vodka delicacy is candy vodka. How can vodka, a liquid, be candy? Excellent question, my friends. Here’s your answer.
The classic: Jell-O Shots
Jell-O shots have been my go-to party favour for many years, and for good reason! They are easy to make, delicious, and a sure-fire way to get you hammered. Here’s my recipe:
1 x box of Jell-O (any flavour will do)
1 x vodka (750 ml or 375 ml; and if you’re feeling adventurous, try a flavoured variety)
1 x cup of boiling water
For the first step, just follow the directions on the box of Jell-O: Add the one cup of boiling water to the Jell-Opowder, and then stir until the powder dissolves.
Here’s when the vodka comes in. Add a cup of cold vodka to the Jell-Omixture, then refrigerate. It generally takes these bad boys about four or five hours to harden, but I usually make them the night before just to be sure. As for the presentation, you can either pour a small amount of the Jell-O/vodka mixture into individual shot glasses—Dixie cups have worked in the past—or wait until the Jell-Ohas hardened and then scoop into the cups. I prefer the latter; it’s less messy and easier to do (also, you can eat any Jell-Oleft over the in bowl!).
Circa 2009: Skittles Vodka
Skittles vodka was a bit of a roller coaster of tastes. When doing a shot, first you’d taste the rainbow, but then you’d be left with harsh burn of reality, stuck in the back of your throat. Even though it has the vodka burn that we all know and love, Skittles vodka is still a fun party trip to whip out on special occasions.
1 x 750 ml bottle of vodka
A couple jars (depending on how many flavours of skittles vodka you want)
1 x big bag of skittles
Funnel
Measuring cups
First, separate the Skittles into the different flavours. Next, fill your jars evenly with vodka. Add the individual skittles colour to each jar and shake ‘em up. Next, leave the Skittles for 24 hours (or until dissolved), and you’re set! Shake again before serving, and enjoy.
The gummy addition: Vodka Bears
This is my latest vodka experiment. I heard about it from a friend and knew I had to try it myself: vodka gummy bears. Question: what could go wrong? Answer: nothing. They were great! They were delicious and got the job done. Enjoy!
1 x big bag of gummy bears
1 x 750 ml bottle of vodka
So easy! Just put the gummy bears in a bowl, and pour the vodka on top. Ensure that the vodka is covering the bears, and then cover the bowl and refrigerate for four to five days. Those top bears will drink up the vodka pretty quickly, so I recommend stirring them up so they all get evenly drunk! Yum!
Pau-d’círculo é tido porquê poderoso e empregado a começar de a cultura
inca no combate às infecções e ao câncer.
I reckon something truly special in this internet site.
I like examining and I believe this website got some really useful stuff on it!
Experience an one-of-a-kind remain in South Beach on a sailing boat with attractive environments.
Having read this I believed it was very enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to
put this content together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
I love looking through and I think this website got some genuinely useful stuff on it!
Pingback: jogos
Under is a listing of a number of popular and bestseller pages for a number of the high graphic t-shirt marketplaces that just would possibly make it easier to
get a greater thought of your next niche or t-shirt design.
Apres avoir ajoute avec succes vos treasures sur votre compte, verifiez votre telephone mobile.
Pingback: jogos
A solid social media technique and web content approach
could bring your brand to life and also muffle the less flattering comments
in the process.
Here is the straightforward tutorial regarding Showbox flicks
app, what every flick fan is searching.
To add more revenue, you could additionally sign up with GPT
websites where you could earn money by taking tiny surveys,
viewing video clips, playing video games & doing many more tasks.
The Vacant Vase of Houston has been in the River Oaks neighborhood for over 40 years!
When sending sympathy flowers to a funeral home, it is best to place your order at least
one day beforehand.
Just what this Clash Royale hack device does is
it decodes the encrypted programming code of the game to give you any type
of amount( or a minimum of a REALLY huge amount) of
gold or treasures that you want completely free.
I make sure you’ve already browsed online, ‘œhow to
obtain cost-free gems in Clash Royale?’.
Hello mates, fastidious paragraph and fastidious urging commented
here, I am truly enjoying by these.
Hi there, yeah this article is really pleasant and I
have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first go to see of this website; this weblog contains awesome and actually excellent data for
visitors.
Now, when you initially install GSA Search Engine Ranker,
the folder with the Verified” site listings is totally empty.
I wanted to take the time to specific my passion in your direction which website that was amazing!
Loving it!
I enjoy reading websites similar to this! Causes me to experience a
satisfying that is hot feeling and also educated! Many thanks so
much!
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am no longer
positive whether or not this post is written by means of him as no one
else understand such particular approximately my trouble.
You are incredible! Thanks!
Pretty element of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing in your augment and even I
achievement you get entry to consistently fast.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to
seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your web site
in my social networks!
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this piece
of writing as well as from our argument made at this place.
If some one needs to be updated with newest technologies afterward he must be pay a
quick visit this web site and be up to date everyday.
Beach equipment & party boards should be without any mud BEFORE you convey
them back again to the system.
Otherwise, you are missing out on a substantial opportunity to use consumers currently looking for your product or services.
In addition to the full Honda Motorbike variety we
likewise have over 120 high quality made use of bikes in stock, everything from tourers to trailies, sports bikes, cruisers as well as
whatever in between.
As soon as installed you will certainly discover the GSA Online
search engine ranker Icon” in your System Desktop computer.
Hey, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?
I miss your super writings. Past several posts are just a
little out of track! come on!
Bikes car park bays could be located throughout the city, if you make use
of a devoted motorcycle bay, you do not need to pay and also show.
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link
to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours
lol
Para fazer esse acessório é necessário visitar um
pedólogo.
Hello! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my
comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Sweet!
I like this weblog very much, Its a really nice berth
to read and get information.
We help other Myrtle Beach marketing companies
and Myrtle Beach advertising agencies with creating and establishing custom-made web
site applications.
É variável de acordo com a região de moradia do comprador ( vide tabela no nosso site ).
Há muitos conceitos sobre a etiologia do Hálux Valgus.
Bailarina precisa ir regularmente ao podologo…de nada adianta evitar ou dá
jeitinho.
Pingback: Cost Hear Strident Chemosynthesis by Colloquist - Work Develop Tyrannous Swizzles within Doomwatchers