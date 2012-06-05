Posted on by

Vodka: the candy approach

By Allie Davison, Staff writer

Vodka has been my beverage of choice since I started drinking. Sure, I’ve had phases with other flavours of the month, but I would always go back to ol’ faithful: vodka. Over the years, I’ve experimented with different brands, different mixers, and different flavours. So far my favourite vodka delicacy is candy vodka. How can vodka, a liquid, be candy? Excellent question, my friends. Here’s your answer.

The classic: Jell-O Shots

Jell-O shots have been my go-to party favour for many years, and for good reason! They are easy to make, delicious, and a sure-fire way to get you hammered. Here’s my recipe:

1 x box of Jell-O (any flavour will do)

1 x vodka (750 ml or 375 ml; and if you’re feeling adventurous, try a flavoured variety)

1 x cup of boiling water

For the first step, just follow the directions on the box of Jell-O: Add the one cup of boiling water to the Jell-Opowder, and then stir until the powder dissolves.

Here’s when the vodka comes in. Add a cup of cold vodka to the Jell-Omixture, then refrigerate. It generally takes these bad boys about four or five hours to harden, but I usually make them the night before just to be sure. As for the presentation, you can either pour a small amount of the Jell-O/vodka mixture into individual shot glasses—Dixie cups have worked in the past—or wait until the Jell-Ohas hardened and then scoop into the cups. I prefer the latter; it’s less messy and easier to do (also, you can eat any Jell-Oleft over the in bowl!).

Circa 2009: Skittles Vodka

Skittles vodka was a bit of a roller coaster of tastes. When doing a shot, first you’d taste the rainbow, but then you’d be left with harsh burn of reality, stuck in the back of your throat. Even though it has the vodka burn that we all know and love, Skittles vodka is still a fun party trip to whip out on special occasions.

1 x 750 ml bottle of vodka

A couple jars (depending on how many flavours of skittles vodka you want)

1 x big bag of skittles

Funnel

Measuring cups

First, separate the Skittles into the different flavours. Next, fill your jars evenly with vodka. Add the individual skittles colour to each jar and shake ‘em up. Next, leave the Skittles for 24 hours (or until dissolved), and you’re set! Shake again before serving, and enjoy.

The gummy addition: Vodka Bears

This is my latest vodka experiment. I heard about it from a friend and knew I had to try it myself: vodka gummy bears. Question: what could go wrong? Answer: nothing. They were great! They were delicious and got the job done. Enjoy!

1 x big bag of gummy bears

1 x 750 ml bottle of vodka

So easy! Just put the gummy bears in a bowl, and pour the vodka on top. Ensure that the vodka is covering the bears, and then cover the bowl and refrigerate for four to five days. Those top bears will drink up the vodka pretty quickly, so I recommend stirring them up so they all get evenly drunk! Yum!

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

2,433 comments on “Vodka: the candy approach

  1. Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
    Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward
    to all your posts! Carry on the excellent work!

  7. Hey there! I understand this is kind of off-topic however I needed
    to ask. Does building a well-established blog such as yours take a large amount of work?
    I am brand new to writing a blog but I do write in my journal daily.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and feelings online.

    Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand
    new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!

  8. Great defeat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how
    do i subscribe for the weblog site? The actual membership helped myself a appropriate deal.

    I had become a bit familiarized of the your own broadcast provided vivid clear principle

  9. Howdy would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re
    utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a
    lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
    Many thanks, I appreciate it!

  10. Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from
    an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not
    very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to
    start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
    Thanks

  12. Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make
    my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme.

    Many thanks

  14. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be
    what precisely I’m looking for. Would you offer guest
    writers to write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects
    you write concerning here. Again, awesome website!

  19. Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this article i thought
    i could also create comment due to this brilliant paragraph.

  21. – After a rough layout with the paper is performed make changes based on your requirements in order that the presentation from the document is
    systematic yet attractive. Having a paper written for you
    may help not waste time and improve academic performance.
    Those links are one with the key pieces of information your mind retains.

  27. I’m very happy to find this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for
    this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked
    to check out new things on your web site.

  28. I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your website?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

  29. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is an issue that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.

    Now i’m very happy that I found this in my hunt for something relating to this.

  31. Article marketing isn’t always easy, however the more a person practices;
    the higher their submissions are planning to perform.
    If you are inexepensively obtain only one professional outfit and then use it for all
    of your interviews. In addition, people behind these SEO writing services are well-trained and the’ve
    the needed skills, experience, and exposure so they can definitely provde the sort of articles
    you need to drive enormous people to your website.

  32. There are voice activated recorders, little cameras, and even GPS devices out there.
    They offer features like Two Wash Courses (Gentle & Normal Wash, twin water inlets, spin shower, two wash courses (Gentle and Normal wash), and wheels for easy mobility in some models.

    Do you suspect that your employee is performing something mistaken with your enterprise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*