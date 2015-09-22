Voting initiatives and field schools

Happenings from Douglas College

By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor

#ImVoting

The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) launched a campaign at Douglas College on September 15 that will encourage young adults to register to vote in the October 19 federal election. This campaign, accompanied by a hashtag of the same name, goes by #ImVoting.

The goals of the campaign are to both empower the youth vote, as well as to break the stigma that young adults do not vote and do not make an impact in the political environment.

This campaign will be taking place until the election date, and will be involved at several BC post-secondary campuses, including Vancouver Community College and Emily Carr.

The CFS hopes that #ImVoting will ultimately receive ten thousand or more pledges from post-secondary students to go and vote, which students can do at ThisTimeWeDecide.ca. The CFS is encouraging young voters to share their stories and reasons they’re voting on social media using the hashtags #ImVoting, #elxn24, and #cfsbc.

Field schools

There are two returning field schools that are seeking students who would like to study abroad for a condensed semester.

In Winter 2016, the Philippines Field School will begin, where students can earn nine third-year business credits with no prerequisites required. The three courses in the program will have students taking four weeks of classes in January, before departing for Manila at the end of the month. Students will take another three weeks of classes in the Philippines, and may choose to either travel after or return home. The overall program costs are an estimated $2400, and applications are open until November 13.

The information session for this field school has already passed, but those who are interested may contact Eugene Dy or Anish Bania from the Faculty of Business.

The Wales Field School will be returning for Summer 2016, where students can earn nine first-year credits in Criminology, Creative Writing, and English. The first four weeks of classes will be held at Douglas College during May before students travel to Wales to complete their classes over the remaining three weeks. The program costs $4000, and applications are open until March 4, 2016. There will be upcoming information sessions, one at the New Westminster Campus on September 23 at 3 p.m. in Room 2203, as well as one at the David Lam Campus on September 25 at 3 p.m. in Room B2090.