Voting initiatives and field schools

Happenings from Douglas College
By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor
#ImVoting
The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) launched a campaign at Douglas College on September 15 that will encourage young adults to register to vote in the October 19 federal election. This campaign, accompanied by a hashtag of the same name, goes by #ImVoting.
The goals of the campaign are to both empower the youth vote, as well as to break the stigma that young adults do not vote and do not make an impact in the political environment.
This campaign will be taking place until the election date, and will be involved at several BC post-secondary campuses, including Vancouver Community College and Emily Carr.
The CFS hopes that #ImVoting will ultimately receive ten thousand or more pledges from post-secondary students to go and vote, which students can do at ThisTimeWeDecide.ca. The CFS is encouraging young voters to share their stories and reasons they’re voting on social media using the hashtags #ImVoting, #elxn24, and #cfsbc.
Field schools
There are two returning field schools that are seeking students who would like to study abroad for a condensed semester.
In Winter 2016, the Philippines Field School will begin, where students can earn nine third-year business credits with no prerequisites required. The three courses in the program will have students taking four weeks of classes in January, before departing for Manila at the end of the month. Students will take another three weeks of classes in the Philippines, and may choose to either travel after or return home. The overall program costs are an estimated $2400, and applications are open until November 13.
The information session for this field school has already passed, but those who are interested may contact Eugene Dy or Anish Bania from the Faculty of Business.
The Wales Field School will be returning for Summer 2016, where students can earn nine first-year credits in Criminology, Creative Writing, and English. The first four weeks of classes will be held at Douglas College during May before students travel to Wales to complete their classes over the remaining three weeks. The program costs $4000, and applications are open until March 4, 2016. There will be upcoming information sessions, one at the New Westminster Campus on September 23 at 3 p.m. in Room 2203, as well as one at the David Lam Campus on September 25 at 3 p.m. in Room B2090.
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours as of late,
yet I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It’s lovely value sufficient for me.
In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content
material as you probably did, the net will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
If you desire to improve your knowledge just
keep visiting this web site and be updated with the hottest news posted here.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or
copyright infringement? My website has a lot
of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up
all over the web without my permission. Do you know any solutions to help stop content from
being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate
it.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do
with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks
Quality content is the secret to interest the users to pay a quick visit the web site,
that’s what this web page is providing.
Your style is unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I
will just book mark this web site.
Thanks for any other great post. The place else may just
anybody get that type of information in such a perfect manner of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.
This post is actually a fastidious one it assists new net visitors,
who are wishing in favor of blogging.
I used to be suggested this blog by my cousin. I am now not positive whether or not this put up
is written through him as no one else recognise such particular about my difficulty.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
Quality articles or reviews is the main to interest the visitors to go to see the web page, that’s what this
web site is providing.
Hi there, I believe your website may be having browser compatibility problems.
When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks
fine however when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Other than that, great website!
Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to
all your posts! Keep up the fantastic work!
continuously i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this article which I am reading at this time.
I don’t even know the way I stopped up here,
however I believed this create was once great.
I do not realize who you might be however certainly you’re visiting
a famous blogger if you usually are not already.
Cheers!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on blog. Regards
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.
Hello, I desire to subscribe for this weblog to obtain newest updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
If some one needs to be updated with hottest technologies then he needs to
be visit see this web page and stay up to date daily.
I am just uncertain where you will be having your information, but great topic.
I has to take some time learning far more or understanding more.
Thank you for magnificent info I was looking
for this information for my mission.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people in this particular topic, however,
you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Awesome! Its truly amazing paragraph, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this article.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a
quick visit this webpage on regular basis to get updated from most
recent gossip.