Posted on by

War of the Words: The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to…

1400.0900.fin.001._L.0184_CC.tiff

© 2013 LAIKA Inc. / Focus Features, LLC

‘The Boxtrolls’

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Normally, I never tell people what they should vote for when Oscars time rolls around. Not that their votes matter anyway, I’m pretty sure I don’t know any members of the Academy. But when we, as consumers of the almighty film reel, are gifted with something as amazing and intricate as The Boxtrolls, I have to speak up.

Too often I hear people nowadays discredit stop-motion animation as aesthetically “creepy” or not as impressive as the computer graphics (CG) epics like Big Hero 6. Yet when a film like The Tale of The Princess Kaguya is suddenly talked up—not only because of its narrative, which I will admit is beautiful—but because it employs traditional animation (i.e., hand-drawn frames), which is considered so much more tedious and difficult than CG, I have to wonder: what makes that more valuable than stop-motion animation?

If we’re measuring a film by depth of process and dedication of team then hands down The Boxtrolls should win. As someone who has attempted stop-motion animation before, it is far more difficult than any traditionally animated film. Not only does every character need to be modelled, but they also need to be modelled for every movement that they will make during the duration of the film.

To put it into perspective, one of the most famous stop-motion animated films in recent history is The Nightmare Before Christmas. The main character, Jack Skellington, had over 500 heads. And that was just his head! Imagine how many pieces it took to animate the rest of him!

All of those models must be sculpted by hand, unlike traditional animation where frames can be traced over top one another.

Of course none of this would matter if the concept and the writing weren’t good. I loved the story behind this film. Not only is it wonderfully imaginative, but it also teaches valuable lessons against classism, limiting yourself with preconceived notions, and what makes a family.

In my opinion, though The Tale of The Princess Kaguya is wonderfully written, so are all of the nominees for the Best Animated Film category. From Big Hero 6 to How to Train Your Dragon 2, well-written, family-centric narratives were really big this year. Nevertheless, only one movie goes that one step beyond with its animation style, and I definitely think it should be rewarded for that.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

73 comments on “War of the Words: The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to…

  3. Hey There. I foud your weblog usin msn. That is ɑ very well wгitten article.
    I’ll be sure too bookmark iit and return tо reaԀ extra off your uѕeful infoгmation. Thanks foг the post.
    I’ll cеrtainly comeback.

  7. Hi would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I
    must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you
    suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price?

    Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

  8. I am really impressed with your writing skills ass well aas with the layout on your blog.Is this a paid theme or ddid
    yyou customize iit yourself? Anyyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to seee a great blog like this one these days.

  12. Correct now it is August 2015 and I am not going to tell you my earnings as but and i nevertheless have not published a video in twelve months but what I will tell you is that I have improved my subscribers to over 16.000 individuals
    with getting to do a issue.

  13. My brother recommended I would possibly like his
    website. He waas entirely right. This post actually made
    my day. You ccan not consider just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  16. Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up very fast!
    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to yyour host?I wish my web
    site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  17. Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve consider your stuff prior
    to and you are simply ttoo great. I really ike what you’ve acquired here,
    certainly like what you’re stating andd the way through which you aree saying it.

    You make it enjoyable and you still take cafe off to stay it smart.
    I can not wait to learn much more from you. That is ctually a great
    website.

  19. This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own bloog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

  20. Tһanks a buch fоr sharing this wіth all people ʏou reaⅼly recognize what yoᥙ’re talking apprօximately!
    Bookmarked. Kindly аlso discuss with mү website =).
    We wilⅼ have a hyperlink exchange agreement Ƅetween սs

  21. Grеat gooɗs from yοu, man. I Һave understand уouг stuff prᥱvious to and yyou are jᥙst too magnificent.
    ӏ actսally ⅼike what yyou havᥱ acquired hеre, certainly lіke ѡɦat youu ɑre stating
    and tҺe way in which youu say it. Yoᥙ mɑke іt enjoyable and you still care foг to keep it wise.
    I сant wait to rеad much more from ʏou. ТҺis is actualⅼy a terrific website.

  22. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve bear in mind
    your stuff prior to and you are just extremely excellent. I actually like what you’ve
    received right here, certainly like what you’re
    saying and the way in which through which you assert it.
    You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to keep it smart.
    I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great site.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*