War of the Words: The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to…

‘The Boxtrolls’
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
Normally, I never tell people what they should vote for when Oscars time rolls around. Not that their votes matter anyway, I’m pretty sure I don’t know any members of the Academy. But when we, as consumers of the almighty film reel, are gifted with something as amazing and intricate as The Boxtrolls, I have to speak up.
Too often I hear people nowadays discredit stop-motion animation as aesthetically “creepy” or not as impressive as the computer graphics (CG) epics like Big Hero 6. Yet when a film like The Tale of The Princess Kaguya is suddenly talked up—not only because of its narrative, which I will admit is beautiful—but because it employs traditional animation (i.e., hand-drawn frames), which is considered so much more tedious and difficult than CG, I have to wonder: what makes that more valuable than stop-motion animation?
If we’re measuring a film by depth of process and dedication of team then hands down The Boxtrolls should win. As someone who has attempted stop-motion animation before, it is far more difficult than any traditionally animated film. Not only does every character need to be modelled, but they also need to be modelled for every movement that they will make during the duration of the film.
To put it into perspective, one of the most famous stop-motion animated films in recent history is The Nightmare Before Christmas. The main character, Jack Skellington, had over 500 heads. And that was just his head! Imagine how many pieces it took to animate the rest of him!
All of those models must be sculpted by hand, unlike traditional animation where frames can be traced over top one another.
Of course none of this would matter if the concept and the writing weren’t good. I loved the story behind this film. Not only is it wonderfully imaginative, but it also teaches valuable lessons against classism, limiting yourself with preconceived notions, and what makes a family.
In my opinion, though The Tale of The Princess Kaguya is wonderfully written, so are all of the nominees for the Best Animated Film category. From Big Hero 6 to How to Train Your Dragon 2, well-written, family-centric narratives were really big this year. Nevertheless, only one movie goes that one step beyond with its animation style, and I definitely think it should be rewarded for that.
Very descriptive post, I liked that a lot. Will there be a prt 2?
If some one wants expert view regarding blogging then i propose him/her to pay a visit this
blog, Keep up the pleasant work.
Hey There. I foud your weblog usin msn. That is ɑ very well wгitten article.
I’ll be sure too bookmark iit and return tо reaԀ extra off your uѕeful infoгmation. Thanks foг the post.
I’ll cеrtainly comeback.
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my website
so i came to go back the favor?.I’m attempting to
find things to enhance my website!I guess its ok to make
use of a few of your ideas!!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
Hey There. I found your blokg the use of msn. That is a very well written article.
I will bbe sure to bookmark it and return too learn extra oof your useful info.
Thanks forr the post. I will definitely return.
Hi would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I
must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you
suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I am really impressed with your writing skills ass well aas with the layout on your blog.Is this a paid theme or ddid
yyou customize iit yourself? Anyyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to seee a great blog like this one these days.
If yyou want tto obtain a good deal from thhis paragraph thern yyou have to apply
these strategies to yyour won website.
Ⅰ am genuinely thankful tⲟ the owner οf hiѕ web sijte wɦo
hɑs shared tһіѕ impressive paragraph аt ɑt this place.
This is a topic which is close to my heart…
Cheers! Where are your contact details though?
Correct now it is August 2015 and I am not going to tell you my earnings as but and i nevertheless have not published a video in twelve months but what I will tell you is that I have improved my subscribers to over 16.000 individuals
with getting to do a issue.
My brother recommended I would possibly like his
website. He waas entirely right. This post actually made
my day. You ccan not consider just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I am glad too be one of the visitor oon this great internet
site (:, thank you for posting.
Absooutely composed subject material, Really enjoyed reading.
Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to yyour host?I wish my web
site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve consider your stuff prior
to and you are simply ttoo great. I really ike what you’ve acquired here,
certainly like what you’re stating andd the way through which you aree saying it.
You make it enjoyable and you still take cafe off to stay it smart.
I can not wait to learn much more from you. That is ctually a great
website.
Good write-up, I’m normal visitor of one’s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s
going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own bloog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Tһanks a buch fоr sharing this wіth all people ʏou reaⅼly recognize what yoᥙ’re talking apprօximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly аlso discuss with mү website =).
We wilⅼ have a hyperlink exchange agreement Ƅetween սs
Grеat gooɗs from yοu, man. I Һave understand уouг stuff prᥱvious to and yyou are jᥙst too magnificent.
ӏ actսally ⅼike what yyou havᥱ acquired hеre, certainly lіke ѡɦat youu ɑre stating
and tҺe way in which youu say it. Yoᥙ mɑke іt enjoyable and you still care foг to keep it wise.
I сant wait to rеad much more from ʏou. ТҺis is actualⅼy a terrific website.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve bear in mind
your stuff prior to and you are just extremely excellent. I actually like what you’ve
received right here, certainly like what you’re
saying and the way in which through which you assert it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to keep it smart.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great site.
Bienvenidos a tu página para relajarte con los mejores vídeos porno en castellano xxx gratuitos.