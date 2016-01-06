Wealth care

Your financial well-being is as important as your physical well-being
By Elliot Chan, Opinions Editor
You may be spending money on gym memberships, organic health food, and high-performance active wear, but, while on pace to a healthier life, you are also wasting a lot of money on items that you probably don’t need. Running is good, but running out of money is scary. Two out of three people are constantly worried about money.
While buying healthy food is an investment in your prospective health, investment in your financial future is of equal importance. You cannot always anticipate what will happen in your life and what role finance will play in the sudden shift in lifestyle. A loss of employment, an illness, or an act of God may eat away at your savings or push you into debt.
Careless spending—like poor eating habits—comes back and bites you later on in life. We are constantly warned about why we should not consume crappy food. But when it comes to how people spend their money altogether, people tend to keep comments to themselves. In this society, we aren’t really allowed to criticize other people’s spending habits. If someone wants to buy video games instead of paying rent, you can’t stop them. They’ll get evicted, but it’s still their choice. There is no visible danger zone when it comes to money in this country, because at the end of the day Canada is built so that no human being will starve. When people receive money they are free to use it however they like.
Nevertheless, if you are smart, you would treat your money the way you would treat your own body. You care for it, you utilize it when you need to, and you get it to work for you. And, over time, you strengthen it so that it can take care of itself. The same way you exercise, you must do the same with your funds.
You get physical checkups from your doctor and you heed their warnings, and you must do the same with financial advisors. You don’t need to take all of their advice, just like how you don’t need to take all of your doctor’s advice, but a different perspective, perhaps encumbering, may be refreshing.
It’s time we start putting our money where it counts. We might need to change how we see our money. It’s not the key to fulfillment, but a necessity for survival. This way, as life progresses, we’ll have enough to spend on the stuff we need and plenty left over for the stuff we want.
You’re so cool! I don’t suppose I have read through a single
thing like that before. So great to find someone with some unique thoughts on this subject matter.
Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This website is
something that’s needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!
Ahaa, its pleasant conversation about this piece of writing here at this blog, I have read all that,
so now me also commenting here.
Excellent blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost
on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There
are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
Any recommendations? Thanks!
Your method of explaining all in this particular article is truly pleasant,
all have the ability to easily understand it, Thanks a good
deal.
Awesome issues here. I am very glad to see your article.
Thanks so much and I am taking a look forward to touch you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is
tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless,
you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly
very often inside case you shield this hike.
Hi there to all, the contents existing at this website are actually amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Superb site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics talked about
here? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get feedback from other knowledgeable individuals that share the
same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Kudos!
I relish, result in I discovered just what I used to be looking for.
You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you
happen to be using? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my
latest site and I’d like to find something more safeguarded.
Do you have any solutions?
Can I simply just say what a comfort to uncover somebody
that really understands what they are discussing on the internet.
You actually know how to bring a problem to light and make it
important. A lot more people really need to read this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you’re not more popular because you definitely possess the gift.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is simply placing the
other person’s website link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do same for you.
No matter if some one searches for his necessary thing,
thus he/she desires to be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
Hello Dear, are you in fact visiting this site daily, if so after
that you will definitely get fastidious knowledge.
Normally I usually do not read post on blogs, but I
prefer to say that this write-up very compelled me to try out and do it!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very great article.
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss feed while i can’t find your email subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please permit me understand to ensure I may subscribe.
Thanks.
Hi, this weekend is pleasant for me, since this moment i am reading this great
informative post here at my home.
Really no matter whether someone doesn’t know then its approximately other
users that they can help, so here it occurs.
Appreciate this post. Allow me to try it out.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me out
loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist other users like its aided me.
Great job.
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this short article together.
I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Thanks for sharing such a fastidious opinion, article is pleasant, thats why
i have read it fully
Keep this going please, great job!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out
right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish
be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot
often inside case you shield this hike.
My coder is wanting to convince me to maneuver to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the thought due to the costs. But he’s
tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites
for roughly annually and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I actually have heard good reasons for having blogengine.net.
Is there a way I will import my wordpress content with it?
Any help can be really appreciated!
magnificent points altogether, you just received a brand new reader.
What may you recommend about your put up that you simply made a few days in the past?
Any positive?