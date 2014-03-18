Posted on by

Weekly wacky word search

 

Bieber edition

By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor

In honour of our most beloved Canuck Justin Bieber’s birthday this month, enjoy this Bieber-themed word search. Try not to get arrested before you finish it!

 

Humour_Crossword part for Justin Crossword

 

 

 

 

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

