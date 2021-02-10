Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

candle’s quivering flame embodies

conversation

brazen

Brahms and Liszt on their knees

smothering their preservation

a bookshelf of expertise

does the candle’s illumination

tease?

I forgot that we were supposed to fuck

my thighs chafe yours of hair

I don’t know you does not obstruct

lust

took acid in pairs

now you’re begging yourself to not erupt

music of the spheres

my mouth you cupped

cum smeared

was it rushed?

downstairs:

your roommate took two tabs and disappeared

couldn’t hear the moans crude and robust

A bent record souvenir

persistently he cussed, flushed

you’re a mutineer

disposition, clutched

will the link persevere?

toes dipped in

an attempt to cohere