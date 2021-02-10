By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer
candle’s quivering flame embodies
conversation
brazen
Brahms and Liszt on their knees
smothering their preservation
a bookshelf of expertise
does the candle’s illumination
tease?
I forgot that we were supposed to fuck
my thighs chafe yours of hair
I don’t know you does not obstruct
lust
took acid in pairs
now you’re begging yourself to not erupt
music of the spheres
my mouth you cupped
cum smeared
was it rushed?
downstairs:
your roommate took two tabs and disappeared
couldn’t hear the moans crude and robust
A bent record souvenir
persistently he cussed, flushed
you’re a mutineer
disposition, clutched
will the link persevere?
toes dipped in
an attempt to cohere