Whale-watching vessel capsizes in Tofino

Tragic accident leads to five deaths and one missing
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
On October 25, a whale-watching vessel sank off the coast of Tofino, BC. A total of 27 people were on board the Leviathan II when it capsized, prompting a mass search-and-rescue mission. Tragically, five people died in the accident, with another who is still missing at press time. All five victims were British citizens, with the missing being an Australian national.
While investigations are still being conducted by the Transportation and Safety Board (TSB), the boat was reportedly capsized by a rogue wave. Tofino is well-known for its extreme waves, making it an international tourist destination for surfing in addition to camping, fishing, and whale-watching.
The victims were identified by the BC Coroner’s Services as David Thomas, 50; his son Stephen, 18; Nigel Hooker, 63; Katie Taylor, 29; and Jack Slater, 76. The missing man has been unofficially identified as Rav Pillay.
Among those who were the first to witness, report, and aid the accident were members of local fishing boats alongside other whale-watching vessels and local Ahousaht First Nations residents, who are credited with helping to save the 21 survivors.
Premier Christy Clark specifically praised the Ahousaht First Nations people on October 27 in a press conference, stating: “The Ahousaht First Nation did not miss a beat. First Nations on this coast have been fishing it for millennia. Nobody knows the water better.”
Clark also elaborated that the government will be working to provide further emergency response training to local First Nations in the future.
Marc-André Poisson, director of marine investigations for the TSB, told CBC in a press statement that most of the passengers would have been on one side of the boat when the wave hit. “This would have raised the centre of gravity, affecting the vessel’s stability […] None of this preliminary information should be used in isolation to draw any conclusions at this point.”
Efforts are underway by the TSB to recover the Leviathan II to salvage and refloat the wreck. Some electronic instruments from the boat has already been recovered and sent away for observation, which will hopefully provide explanations for the chain of events that led to the capsizing.
The business owning the Leviathan II, Jamie’s Whaling Station, closed after the accident and has not reopened. However, most other businesses in the area have resumed as usual. The accident is not expected to hurt the tourist trade in Tofino, which attracts as many as one million visitors each year.
Before ordering a new website it’s imperative you ask potential designers
how long it would take to get your site live. All critical content and navigation options should be on the top part of the page.
For example, costs of the products do not matter,
if the target audience is customers who high end.
com is a great place for interface collection for design inspiration.
We design logo, E Brochure Design, E mail Marketing Service, Web hosting Delhi.
The web designing is also a skill, and you can only impress your visitors through
creative websites.
It offers you a holistic overview of your revenue generation.
That’s why the optimal website designer needs to have a marketing brain.
When you prioritized based mostly on the over general concerns, you will have made your task of choosing a Santa Barbara Website Designer a lot easier.
How are you supposed to know which web designer to choose.
For Frisky Kitten, I am currently in the process of designing
it, while doing other things, like crocheting a bunch of can cozies to help raise money for a family member who had an accident and doesn’t have
insurance, maintaining Purlsand – Puffs. Videos can also be
a great option, if you want to explain briefly about your products and services.
How are you supposed to know which web designer to choose.
In custom design, chances of being noticed by the audience and being impressive to the potential customers are greater.
There are a number of criteria on the basis of which the design of a given website can be classified as good or bad.
Some time hiring a web design company in Canada could be bit costly for you then looking for a freelance website designer
could be profitable for you. Without careful planning and careful tests and
executing, a website may come to a point that the only accessible page in its site is only its home
page. Therefore, imperative to get the expertise required for such works.
Site visitors don’t arrived at your website being entertained simply by all the great effects your
website designer has added. This is something that actually the pros in the trade.
It highlights the qualities of professionals that will make your business successful in the long run.
Some time hiring a web design company in Canada could be bit costly for you
then looking for a freelance website designer could be profitable for you.
A good mobile website design is very important
for any modern company. Once you have identified a couple of companies, be sure to look through their
websites for their portfolios.
It offers you a holistic overview of your revenue generation. Other
commonly known terms are sub-categories of these main types.
We strive to provide every customer with excellent customer
service and we do it all at a very affordable price.
Good job over again! I am looking forward for more updates!
Heya exceptional website! Does running a blog like this take a great deal of work?
I have absolutely no knowledge of programming however I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, if you
have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please
share. I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply had to ask.
Thanks a lot!
This is a topic that’s near to my heart…
Take care! Exactly where are your contact details though?
My partner and I stumbled over here different web address and
thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now
i’m following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page yet again.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the long run and it
is time to be happy. I have read this publish and if I may I desire to suggest you some fascinating things or advice.
Perhaps you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I want to learn more issues about it!
The wаy to get tҺis couгѕе of,ѡe must аlways register with our recreation account and we will discover іt within thee game.
We wil play thhe sport fluent.
I’ve recently started a blog, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously.
Thanks for all of your time & work.
I appreciate, lead to I discovered exactly what I used to be looking
for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man.
Have a nice day. Bye
I’m honored to obtain a call from my friend when he uncovered the
important tips shared in your site. Examining your
blog write-up is a real brilliant experience. Thanks again for thinking of readers just like me, and I wish you the best of success for a professional in this domain.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to
get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% sure.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Just desire to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness in your post is just excellent and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
I do accept as true with all the ideas you’ve introduced on your post.
They’re really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for starters.
May you please extend them a bit from subsequent
time? Thank you for the post.
You are great! Thanks!Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
What web host are you currently utilizing? Can I get your affiliate
link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as
swiftly as yours lol
A few drops of pine oil in a spray bottle of heat water can make a strong furniture or carpet
deodorizer.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while
people consider worries that they just don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect ,
people could take a signal. Will probably be back to
get more. Thanks
I was in search of this. Truly rejuvenating information.
Thank you.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often.
Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
Please check my free torrent downloads. Latest torrents and
movies for free. My site offers the latest bockbuster maovies 100% free.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted
to give you a quick heads up! Other then that,
fantastic blog!
Do you have any video of that? I’d love to find out more details.
This is actually crucial that you get in touch with the
store and also sign up and pick-up a complimentary Compact Disc instructional guidebook before
your first class.