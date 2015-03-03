HUMOUR
Photo via the Internet
By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor
If it’s on a woman, NFL officials can only see white and gold.
The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.
