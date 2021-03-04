What is NBA Top Shot?

Promotional image via www.nbatopshot.com

Some cards are going for over $200,000

By Mo Hussain, Sports Reporter

NBA Top Shot is a subcategory of non-fungible tokens (NFT), which basically means digital assets that cannot be replicated.

A massive topic of discussion among basketball fans and some other people has been a relatively brand-new website called NBA Top Shot. NBA Top Shot is essentially a digital marketplace for trading basketball cards, except rather than trading physical cards, you’re trading clips of “moments” of players. For example, instead of buying a LeBron James basketball card, you’re buying a LeBron James “moment” from when he dunked against the Houston Rockets on February 6 2020.

What’s ultimately drawing a lot of attention to this marketplace is the amount of money these “moments” are going for. To purchase a card such as the one mentioned above (at the time of writing this), the lowest bid one can put up is $36,000 USD and the highest is $250,000 USD.

Other cards such as when Vince Carter knocked his last three pointer in March 2020, or when Zion Williamson made a crazy block against the Denver Nuggets in January 2020, have a lowest price bid of a whopping $200,000 and $219,000 USD respectively. So this isn’t just a joke.

However, please keep in mind that these assets are still relatively new, and as we’ve seen with the recent GameStop phenomenon it is important to make sure you do your proper due diligence before investing, particularly when there’s a lot of speculation in the market.