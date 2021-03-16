What’s going down at Dougie?

Dog therapy will be online this year

Virtual Health Week events, dog therapy, and more this March

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

For the remainder of March, Douglas College will be hosting Virtual Health Week—a series of online events and workshops focused on mental health and well-being to aide students during the pandemic. The most anticipated event of the semester will also be coming up this week: therapy dogs! All students interested must register for these events on the college website.

Mental Wellness at Douglas College

March 16 at 2 pm and March 18 at 4:30 pm

With so many reasons for stress for the average college student, Douglas College is hosting a session for students to get together and to focus on the importance of mental wellness. Participants will do a group activity to anonymously share their barriers and what helps their mental wellness, and those contributions will help to improve how the college supports students, according to the website.

Eating Healthy as a College Student

March 16 at 3:30 pm

Join this event if you want to learn to cook healthy, quick, and delicious food! The Student Wellness Awareness Network will be giving tips on how to make quick and easy meals for any college student’s taste. Attendees will also have a chance to win a Walmart gift card for $25.

Active Listening Workshop

March 16 at 5 pm

Active listening is a counselling technique that focuses on fully listening, concentrating, and responding to a speaker. They say it’s a vital part of communicating, and that’s why the college is hosting an event for students to learn non-verbal communication. Attendees also have a chance to win one of two $25 Amazon gift cards.

Study Break Yoga and Mindful Breathing

March 17 at 11 am

Take a break from you busy life to breath and stretch as it’s good for your brain and your body! Douglas College’s very own fitness class instructor Amanda will be teaching this online class.

Virtual Dog Therapy

March 17 at 3pm

With classes still being held online, this year’s DSU dog therapy event will be held online. Though it may be sad not to see these dogs in person, the event encourages attendees to also bring their pets so you may see even more adorable pets this year. Volunteers from BC and Alberta Guide Dogs will be showing off their dogs along with some cute stories and tricks and educating attendees about what they do. Prizes for some attendees will also be included at the end.

Communicating in a Virtual World

March 18 at 11am

Many students might struggle with communicating during this time of not being able to see anyone. To tend to that the college is hosting this one-hour workshop facilitated by Douglas College counsellors to provide ways on improving connection and relationships during this time. Event attendees could also win one of three Amazon gift cards for $25.

Indigenous Wellness Workshop

March 18 at 1pm

Vancouver Cree actor Shayla Stonechild along with the DSU will be hosting this indigenous-centred wellness workshop. This event will focus on the medicine wheel and the four components of wellness: physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. Attendees will have a chance to win DSU themed prizes or virtual gift cards.

Resiliency For Your Emotional Health

March 18 at 3:30 pm

Peer tutors from the college learning centre will be facilitating this interactive workshop to help students create ways to strengthen their emotional resilience. There’s also a chance to win a $25 Walmart gift card to give you even more resiliency.

Mental Health Toolkit

March 19 at 10 am

You probably have a toolkit in your house, but what about a mental toolkit? This event will highlight how to make your own personalized mental health and wellness toolkit to help students when they may be having a crisis, or just a bad day. Some attendees may even get to add a $25 gift card to WalMart to their toolkit if they’re lucky.

Creating a Campus Culture of Consent

March 19 at noon

Learn how you can actively use consent, how to become an active bystander, and learn about “cyber consent” in a virtual world. You can also potentially win an Amazon gift card!

How to Have a Productive Day

March 19 at 2 pm

Douglas College Sports Science instructor Dustin Silvey will be highlighting the importance of exercising between study breaks in this informative workshop. The event will also give examples of healthy eating habits and snack preparation. Or—as you might’ve already guessed—you could give yourself another chance to win a Wal-Mart gift card.

Self-Care Booth

March 19 at 3pm

This student led interactive workshop will allow students to share way they practice self care and talk about new ways people can take care of all their components of well being. Attendees may also win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Workshop for Mature Students

March 19 at 12:30 pm

For the older students of Douglas College, this one-hour workshop will talk about the issues that come with post-secondary education. Some issues might include divorce, single parenthood, financial hardships, aging, and all the other things older students may have to worry about.

Breastfeeding Education Day

March 20 all day

This $100 all day convention is for people who want to learn all about breastfeeding including nipple trauma, milk production, and breastfeeding and substance abuse with breastfeeding. Nancy Mohrbacher will be the keynote speaker.



