What’s happening this week

November 4 to 10

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Step right up—step right up, ladies and gentlemen! With the new month of November comes new events to fill out your agenda. This time around, they’re a bit pricey, so save up a pretty penny, pursue at your leisure, and plan accordingly.

Swine Out



Date: November 5

Location: Heritage Hall: 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Price: $59

Industry veterans and young up-and-coming cooks alike have been in cahoots for a little while now, and it’s all over cheese, meats, and pickled garnishes. Come on out to Swine Out to take part in the exciting event organized by local chefs who are pairing artisan charcuterie with local craft beer.

SHAED



Date: November 6

Location: The Fox Cabaret: 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Time: doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Price: $24.69

19+

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Chelsea Lee and backed by twin brothers, Spencer and Max Ernst, SHAED is an American indie-pop trio based in Washington, DC. The group produces an ethereal and genuine sound one can easily lose themselves in.

Cornucopia Whistler



Date: November 7 to 17

Location: Multiple food establishments in Whistler, BC

Time: Time varies depending on day and location

Price: $48 to $125, depending on day

This 11-day annual fall festival of food and drink unites the uninhibited in a celebration of all things tasty in a world-class setting. Featuring a variety of titles in a variety of venues, including “Signature Tasting: With a Twist Silent Disco,” “Abstract: Warhol Factory Party,” and “Sashay Fillet! Whistler” this festival is one not to miss.

Poppies Paint & Sip Night



Date: November 8

Location: 100 Braid Street Studios: 200-100 Braid Street, New Westminster

Time: 7 to 9:30 pm

Price: $40 per ticket or $75 for two tickets

Just in time for Remembrance Day, learn how to paint poppies like Georgia O’ Keefe! Instructor Ceci Lam guides you through an instructional and fun painting class. Tickets include a glass of wine or a beer, and light snacks.

Piff The Magic Dragon



Date: November 9

Location: Vogue Theatre: 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm

Price: on eventbrite.ca, tickets are $36.50 to $76.50

You’ve seen him on America’s Got Talent, so now see him live at the Vogue Theatre here in Vancouver. What’s more charming than a moody adult comedian dressed up as a dragon that vaguely resembles Barney the Dinosaur? But in all seriousness, Piff is pretty funny—you should go check him out.

Japanese Cultural Workshop



Date: November 10

Location: UBC Robson Square: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Time: 12:30 to 2 pm or 3 to 4 pm

Price: $25 per ticket

Back by popular demand, this Japanese Cultural Workshop features the theme Kyoto. Learn to paint Japanese calligraphy, try on a yukata, and hear and practice some useful phrases in a Kyoto dialect. Tickets include three papers and a folding fan to take home.