What’s under the surface?

Salmon virus detected in BC waters, non-governmental study says
By Aaron Guillen, Staff Reporter
Near the beginning of January, the Virology Journal, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal focusing on the viruses of animals, plants, and microbes, discovered that there is evidence behind the notion of a deadly virus in provincial waters—and it very well may be found in the grocery store.
A multitude of researchers are blowing the whistle on what they believe is the next big travesty set to hit BC in the near future. After many tests, “fragments” of the infectious salmon anaemia virus (ISA), a disease of Atlantic salmon known to affect fish farms, have been found in the province. Out of a sample size of over 1,000 types of fish, 79 were found to match the similar European form.
The first-known of these particular viruses began spreading and causing havoc in Norway around the ’50s. Since then, it travelled across the Atlantic to Chile, reaching a peak by 2007. An estimated two billion were lost in the Chilean farming industry due to the rapid spread of ISA. Dramatic drops in fish count called for declines in production, resulting in the laying off of countless workers from their jobs.
With only a portion of the puzzle completed, the group of researchers at Virology Journal wanted the remaining few pieces to be filled in by the government.
Among those making these demands are BC locals Rick Routledge, a statistics professor at SFU, and Alexandra Morton, a marine biologist for the Raincoast Research Society. Morton is passionate about what she researches and has been pressing the government for the answer to her reasoning that there is a “government cover up of what is killing BC’s wild salmon.”
In an hour-long documentary film released in 2013 titled Salmon Confidential, Morton went to great lengths to attempt to reveal what is happening behind closed doors, with the ultimate goal of bringing sufficient information to the public in time to save BC’s salmon.
“We never found the whole virus, but we found fragments. We are not the only scientists to detect ISAV in British Columbia, but we are the only non-government team to detect the virus and the only ones to publish on it,” explained Morton on her blog.
BC Salmon Farmers Association has used the fact that the research team has only found fragments of the virus against them.
“We have great concerns about the methodology and the ethics of the researchers involved, given their history of reporting false positives with respect to ISA. None of the results reported in this paper have been confirmed by an outside lab,” commented Jeremy Dunn, the Executive Director of the Association, in a January 8 press release.
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this post i thought i
could also make comment due to this sensible post.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around
your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and
I hope you write again very soon!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found
this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out
a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
I for all time emailed this website post page to all my friends, as if
like to read it afterward my friends will too.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed
reading it, you can be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark
your blog and will often come back down the road. I want to encourage you continue
your great job, have a nice morning!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you
shield this increase.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this website is actually nice.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around
your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I
hope you write again very soon!
This article will assist the internet users for creating
new website or even a blog from start to end.
This article will help the internet visitors for building up
new web site or even a blog from start to end.
Just desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just great and i can assume
you’re an expert on this subject. Well with
your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated
with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry
on the rewarding work.
you are in reality a excellent webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a fantastic activity on this matter!
Great work! Which is the kind of information that
are designed to be shared all over the internet. Shame on the seek engines for
not positioning this set up upper! Happen over and discuss with
my web site . Many thanks =)
Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this web site and I’m
impressed! Very helpful information specially the very last part :
) I look after such info much. I used to be trying to find this certain info for the number of years.
Thank you and all the best.
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too.
This kind of clever work and coverage! Keep up the
awesome works guys I’ve included you guys to our blogroll.
It’s an amazing article for all the web people; they will get benefit from
it I am sure.
Hey very nice site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
I’m happy to search out a lot of useful info right here within the submit, we’d like develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .