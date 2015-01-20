Where’s Johnny?

Your friendly neighbourhood newspaper recently went to a national student journalism conference in Ottawa; there, campus papers across Canada congregated to learn, drink, and celebrate the best of the best in the form of the annual ceremony, the JHM awards (affectionately referred to as the Johnny’s). Unfortunately, your friendly neighbourhood newspaper was not nominated for any awards.

I want to preface, before I venture any further into this twisted and murky discussion, that I’ve hesitated to comment on this subject because I know I will sound like sour grapes. Let’s accept this fact, and I will endeavour to sound as fair and unbiased as I can.

Essentially, the organization which awards the Johnny’s, Canadian University Press (CUP), is made up of both large and little papers—well-funded papers with healthy student levies, and less affluent papers. Traditionally, these large, well-funded papers sweep the awards at the Johnny’s. Now, I don’t want to sound like I’m saying money determines who wins these awards; that’s a large part of it, as having the money to reimburse staff and volunteers attracts the strong talents who will push to develop further, but another factor is the school itself: if you’re at a school with a journalism program, you’re likely to have a lot of strong writers whose education at the student newspaper is supplemented by their classes. If you’re at a school with a significant arts presence, you’ll likely end up with a more aesthetically pleasing paper.

When newspapers leave CUP’s membership, as papers have begun to do in increasing numbers, they pay an additional fee for every submission they make to the Johnny awards. This year, the newspapers that swept the award nominations were the newspaper that hosted the conference (with a total of five nominations out of 18 for the Fulcrum), and the three biggest newspapers that have left CUP within the last two years (with five nominations for the Peak, six nominations for the Ubyssey, and seven nominations for the Gateway).

The fact that a lot of newspapers were left off of the nomination list wasn’t surprising. In the time that I’ve been a part of CUP, the Other Press has only ever gotten one nomination, for a humour article written by our former Editor-in-Chief and former Humour Editor, Liam Britten. Liam’s sharp, satirical, laugh-out-loud-funny piece on the lack of media coverage of the Syrian war was in competition with a list-icle, and lost to a “letter from airport security.”

It’s also not-so-surprising that the newspaper hosting was nominated for a lot of awards, because that has been the trend. It’s an unspoken tradition, super hush-hush, that the host newspaper sweeps both the nominations (which are supposed to be an honour in themselves) and the lucrative awards.

Other student newspaper people, who have been around longer than I have and had more time to become disillusioned with CUP and the JHM awards, speak cynically of when McGill hosted the conference and won a ludicrous number of accolades; at my first JHM gala, we made a drinking game out of every time the Ubyssey was mentioned—that year the Ubyssey was nominated for seven awards, the McGill Daily was nominated for five, and the Link was nominated for eight awards.

I have the utmost respect for my peer newspapers, and again, I know I sound like sour grapes. I sound like sour grapes because I spent hours poring through my newspaper’s content deciding what to submit for the Johnny’s; because I’m proud of how incredibly far the Other Press has come in the last few years under the watchful eyes of people who care a great deal about media, design, writing, and the Other Press itself; because it’s the same tired story every year, where we’re supposed to believe that the awards aren’t somehow skewed, when one of the organizations that sponsors awards, Free Media, is run by people who were once associated with the Gateway; because I’m insulted and angry when Kate Black, who won three awards when her newspaper hosted, tweets in response to JHM criticism, “here’s a cool theory: better work gets awards. judges are from across the country and entrant names are stripped…” Those three wins were only a portion of the 11 nominations out of 21 categories that her paper, the Gateway, was nominated for.

The problem is, whether or not the judging process is skewed, we don’t really know: there’s no transparency about who judges, or what they think of the submissions that don’t get nominated, or even who gets disqualified. An anonymous Twitter account sprung up at the conference, which took to pointing out the fact that the nominations were following a similar pattern as before. Unsurprisingly, the response from those fortunate few who have won in the past was to state that newspapers like us don’t get awards because we aren’t as good—and there are a lot of implications wrapped up in that assertion about my newspaper’s talent and the work that we put in every week. Rather than taking a critical look at how the JHM awards have played out for years, these journalists chose to clutch at their awards, shaking their heads and covering their ears against the blasphemy of criticizing a lack of transparency.

Hello gorgeous,

Natalie Serafini

UPDATE: In response to the above editorial, CUP posted this response: http://www.cup.ca/blog/2015/01/21/lets-talk-johnnies/

We at the Other Press are delighted to see the conversation continuing, and have high hopes for productive change.