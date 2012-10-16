Whistle while you work

Happy on the job, or happy in life?
By Sophie Isbister, Staff Writer
If there’s anything that we can all agree on, it’s that life is hard. Jobs don’t pay enough, rent’s too high, and groceries are getting more expensive every year. The experience of Canadians definitely seems to be reflecting this trend. In a recent Ipsos-Reid poll, it was discovered that one in five Canadian workers experience depression. In a similar vein, a September 10th Macleans article titled “Campus crisis: the broken generation” profiles depression and suicide at US and Canadian campuses.
Both the Macleans article and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)’s coverage of the depression poll focus on ways that campuses and workplaces can support people living with mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Sure, employers can offer comprehensive mental health benefits such as access to counselling and good extended benefits, but does that really solve the root issue of our culture’s malaise epidemic? And what’s so bad about being depressed anyway? I can see a lot of other things that there is to be upset about.
Take, for example, the pressure to be happy itself. A quick perusal of the Craigslist jobs section tells me that employers are looking for a “positive attitude and enthusiastic outlook,” a “fun-loving” employee who can “work well under pressure while keeping a smile.” This is all fine and good in service and hospitality (if you hate people, it’s probably in your best interest to steer clear of these industries anyway), but you’re expecting me to have a “get-up-and-go attitude” in my job scraping barnacles off the underside of Rosie O’Donnell?
“Happiness,” that nebulous, hard-to-grasp concept, seems to be the number one requirement to find employment these days. But I think all our problems could be solved if we focused on attaining happiness through avenues that aren’t tied to our livelihood. Think about what you’d do if you didn’t have to work 40 hours a week. I like to think if I had an extra day off I would read more, or spend more time with friends and family, maybe devote more time to my personal writing. If I worked a six-hour day instead of an eight-hour day, I might use that extra two hours to prepare a wholesome lunch for the next day or divide my time between domestic duties and social engagements. I know I’d sleep more, feel less rushed, and apply a clearer head to the work that I do.
When your identity is wrapped up in your employment, and that employment is underpaid and loaded with this awful I’ll-take-all-your-bullshit-and-thank-you-for-it expectation, it’s no wonder Canadians, workers, and students alike are depressed. Perhaps instead of pushing people to work 50 hour weeks, instead of overtime being the norm, instead of subtly penalizing women in the workplace for taking maternity leave, society should evolve to work less. Why else have we created all this wealth in the Western world if not to reap the benefits of prosperity? What would be a better benefit than the freedom to develop an identity separate from your work, to have the time to foster a strong community? Maybe I’m an idealist, but I hope that the next iteration of Canadian society can open their minds to the idea that the 40-hour workweek is damaging our health, both mental and physical.
You made some good points there. I checked on the
net to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views
on this website.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar
for you.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community
will be grateful to you. blogesaurus.com quest bars
I am really loving the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any
browser compatibility problems? A handful of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating
correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have
any recommendations to help fix this issue?
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos
to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before
but after going through a few of the articles I realized
it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m definitely pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking
it and checking back regularly!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to
your blog? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours
and my users would genuinely benefit from a lot
of the information you provide here. Please let
me know if this okay with you. Thanks!
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all
the internet people, its really really nice piece of writing on building up new website.
Hey! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know
how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird
when browsing from my iphone4. I’m trying to
find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!
Wow, wonderful blog format! How long have
you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy.
The total look of your web site is fantastic, as neatly as the content!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its
ok to use some of your ideas!!
We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme
in our community. Your site provided us with helpful information to work on.
You have done a formidable process and our
whole neighborhood might be thankful to you.
Hi there I am so happy I found your site, I really found you by mistake,
while I was researching on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am
here now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the
moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more,
Please do keep up the excellent work.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this website on regular basis to take updated from newest news update.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, however before ending I am reading this impressive paragraph to improve my know-how.
Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I
acquire in fact loved account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I fulfillment you get
entry to constantly quickly. mujeres hermosas Cosarmelindo
I every time used to read piece of writing in news papers but now as I
am a user of internet therefore from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.
Thank you for some other wonderful article. Where else
may anybody get that type of information in such a perfect
manner of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m at
the look for such info.
Undeniably believe that that you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to bear in mind of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst people think about issues that they plainly don’t realize about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the whole
thing with no need side-effects , other people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Amazing things here. I am very satisfied to look your post.
Thank you so much and I am having a look forward to contact you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles
or weblog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally
stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am glad to show that I have a very excellent uncanny
feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I most for sure will make
sure to do not fail to remember this website and provides it a look
on a constant basis.
certainly like your web site however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it
very bothersome to tell the truth on the other hand I’ll certainly come again again.
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was
super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying
your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still
new to the whole thing. Do you have any recommendations for newbie blog
writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i
was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you protect against it,
any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.
Hi friends, how is all, and what you desire to say about this article, in my view its really amazing designed for me.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into
starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get
set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours
would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m
not 100% positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Appreciate it