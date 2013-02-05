Why Jennifer Lawrence shouldn’t win an Oscar

By Avalon Doyle, Contributor
There’s no denying that Jennifer Lawrence is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses—between her indie cred (2010’s Winter’s Bone), her mega-franchise (The Hunger Games), and her highly-acclaimed blockbuster (Silver Linings Playbook), she has clearly earned her way to the top. But is this Hollywood hopeful ready to win an Oscar this year? The answer to that question is no.
Lawrence’s role in Silver Linings Playbook has garnered her a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actress (the first was for Winter’s Bone), this time as Tiffany, a recovering sex-addict whose husband has recently died.
But the award isn’t just for good performances; it’s for the best performances. The beauty of film is in the unscripted effect, when you can no longer tell if it was the scriptwriter, director, or just plain brilliant acting that brought a piece to life. Lawrence’s awkward delivery and moments of over-acting bring the viewer out of the film, and often feel like she never fully embraced the unhinged depression of her character.
From her first scenes she oozes sex, and there is not a soul on this earth who could deny her sex appeal. But the art of acting isn’t supposed to just fall on a trait; it’s about making people believe you’re someone that you’re not. Every time she yells, or has to act crazy, or give some subtle emotion, it feels just like that—acting. It’s as if her director called for more passion, to which she yelled louder.
There’s one scene in particular that takes place on Halloween, and it brought me back to that awful time when I saw the first Twilight movie. Lawrence’s screams registered in my mind as something Kristin Stewart-esque, and I found myself squirming awkwardly in my chair.
The Oscar for Best Actress should go to the person who was able to make the audience forget they were just watching a film from a theatre seat. The viewer should leave that seat feeling like they will never be the same again because they were just privy to an insight on human nature or storytelling they had never considered before. Lawrence captured that essence in Winter’s Bone, playing a young girl struggling to keep her family together while tracking down her drug-dealing father, but she was also up against Natalie Portman’s performance in Black Swan, so of course she wasn’t going to win.
I can’t deny the moments where Lawrence does truly shine in Silver Linings Playbook, but that still doesn’t cut it—they were too inconsistent. I believe Lawrence will get another one of those moments, considering the mark she’s made by the mere age of 22. She definitely has the time, talent, and strength to be nominated again and maybe even win, but it shouldn’t be for Silver Linings Playbook.
Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your website
a lot up very fast! What web host are you the usage
of? Can I get your affiliate link for your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I got this website from my buddy who shared
with me on the topic of this web page and at the moment
this time I am visiting this web page and reading very informative content at this place.
I read this paragraph fully concerning the resemblance of
newest and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Just wish to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity in your publish is simply excellent and i could suppose you’re knowledgeable on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to seize your feed to stay up to date with coming near near post.
Thank you a million and please keep up the
rewarding work.
Be grateful for the auspicious writeup. It the truth is was really a amusement
account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable on your part!
However, how could we communicate?
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Continue the
amazing work.
I believe everything wrote was actually very reasonable.
But, think on this, what if you composed a catchier title?
I ain’t saying your content isn’t good., but what if you added a post title that makes people desire more?
I mean The Other Press | Why Jennifer Lawrence shouldn’t win an Oscar is kinda plain. You might look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create news
headlines to get people to open the links. You might add a video or a pic or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve written. Just my opinion, it
might make your website a little livelier.
Good post. I definitely love this web site. Ensure that is stays up!
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was
wondering should you knew where I was able to locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m utilizing the same blog platform as yours and
I’m having problems finding one? Thanks
a good deal!
What’s Occurring i am just unfamiliar with this, I discovered this I’ve discovered It absolutely useful and features helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to contribute & help other users like its
helped me. Great job.
you are actually a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible.
It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a excellent process in this subject!
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Very well written!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to
be happy. I have learn this publish and if I may just I desire to counsel you few attention-grabbing things or advice.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more issues about it!