Why water is your best friend

Don’t ever take it for granted

By Carlos Bilan, Staff Writer

Summer is officially here! The sun is out and the weather forecast predicts that Vancouver could be experiencing historically high temperatures—damn you global warming!—so it’s definitely a life-saving idea to stay hydrated.

You have probably heard of the “eight glasses a day” rule by now. It has become a common saying, but studies show that this is actually an urban myth. According to the Dietitians of Canada, “Three litres [of water] are required for men 19 years old and over each day and 2.2 litres for women 19 years old and over each day.” However, this refers to fluids in general, meaning you have to also count the water contained in the food you eat. If you eat watermelon, drink soup, and consume food that contains water then the water content in that food is counted toward your required daily water intake.

In fact, if you drink more than you need—say, to satisfy the eight glasses a day rule—when you’re not thirsty, you can experience a fatal case of water poisoning. Doctor Frankie Philips of the British Diabetic Association told the Daily Mail that “drinking too much water too quickly—and we’re talking litres of water here, rather than cupfuls—can play havoc with the delicate balance of salts in the body.”

While we all know that water is a basic necessity, this gift of nature is often taken for granted—especially in developed countries where there is a surplus of water. If you’re thirsty, you need to drink water or you could become dehydrated, especially if you turn to sugary juices or carbonated beverages, as too much sugar and caffeine will actually dehydrate you even more.

So, what is the rule of thumb? Listen to your body. If you are thirsty then drink water, because your body definitely needs it.

It is always good to have a large glass or bottle of water handy, because just having it around means you can always drink when your body is telling you you’re slightly thirsty. Another alternative is to use your thermos or big water bottle you bring to school at home as well. Just make sure you add ice! I find that ice cold water quenches my thirst easier than lukewarm water, and it’s more appealing to drink.

Water is amazing and I hope that you will all stay hydrated this summer. Remember, water is your best friend!