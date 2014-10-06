Will Uber return to Vancouver?

Taxi service may be making a stop in YVR

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

Last week the Uber ride-sharing service announced its possible return to Vancouver. The San Francisco-based service was previously removed from the city in 2012 after Uber failed to meet the Passenger Transportation Board standards.

Uber’s potential return was made public on September 23 via the service’s Twitter account in a response to another user. The tweet stated, “We’re working hard to bring Uber back to Vancouver!” The company has also been seeking potential drivers to operate vehicles upon its possible return.

The service operates in a reported 210 cities, which has offered transportation in the form of upscale cars, SUV’s, and their own Uber Taxi. How Uber works is drivers can apply to work for the company, and are then contacted and tracked by passengers via the Uber app.

Uber consistently tries to charge fare at their rates, which was part of why Vancouver previously had the service removed. The Passenger Transportation Board at the time requested Uber apply for a limousine licence and charge accordingly at a starting rate of $75 for each trip—neither of which Uber did.

However, as of October 1, Uber may have to put its return plans on hold as the Vancouver city council will spend the next six months examining what sorts of effects a service like Uber could have on the city. Uber spokesman Chris Schafer told CTV, “This is an opportunity to embrace all the benefits of ride-sharing.

“If you leave it to the [other] taxi companies, frankly they haven’t innovated in decades.”