Women’s basketball gets a new head coach

Introducing Steve Beauchamp

By Davie Wong, Sports Editor

For most parents, the opportunity to be involved in their child’s sport career past the community league level is a dream, or a nightmare. For Steve Beauchamp, it’s a reality. For more than 30 years, Steve Beauchamp has coached on a variety of levels. For the first 10 of those years, Steve was a Royal. From 1985-1995, Steve was the head coach of the Douglas College men’s basketball program. He led the team to five provincial championships, and a second place finish at the National Championships. He left the program as one of the most decorated coaches to coach at the college.

Throughout his career, he’s received the opportunity to coach his children. He sees those opportunities to make a difference in the lives of his children. So when his daughter. Rachel Beauchamp, approached him and asked him to come coach for her team, the Douglas College Royals, it was bit surprising that his initial reaction was to turn down her offer. Fear of creating an awkward team atmosphere was the main factor behind the decision. But Rachel didn’t let up, and after talking to the returning members of the team, she convinced Steve to submit his name as a candidate and make his return to the collegiate coaching scene.

The senior Beauchamp commented, “No doubt, the primary reason for me coming back was the fact that my daughter Rachel, plays on the team. She did a lot of behind the scenes soliciting to have me apply. But after a lot of the returning players gave me their support to put my name in as a candidate, it made the decision easier.”

Still, there will be those who question the decision to hire Steve, and they will no doubt call attention to Steve’s connection to his daughter. But he doesn’t think that will be an issue. “If you look at my track record, it’s not like I’m not qualified. And for those who have seen me coach my daughters, I probably hold them to a much higher standard.” It’s that higher standard that has likely pushed Rachel to where she is right now. Rachel, who is a PACWEST all-star, has been fantastic for the Royals in her first two seasons with the team.

Beauchamp is coming from Holy Cross Regional High School, where he coached their basketball program for 10 years. In his years at Holy Cross, the school has never missed the Provincial tournament, won a couple of AA titles, and came close to winning a AAA title.

He is coming in to fill the vacancy left by Courtney Gerwing’s departure, which is a job that he knows will not be easy. Nonetheless, Steve is confident. “I think Courtney did a fantastic job in the short time she was here. But now, being in those shoes, I think we’ve got some good building blocks. We’ve got a good core of players coming back.”