Working hard to make a difference: Zambia trip students

Global Leadership Program students blogging their experiences
By Dylan Hackett, News Editor
The nine Douglas students who arrived in the Southern African Republic of Zambia have been actively blogging their experiences in volunteering with various affiliated aid and educational groups. The Global Leadership Program students are participating in three-month internships with aid groups including FINCA International, YMCA Third World Images Project, Play 4 All, and the Mindolo Ecumenical Foundation.
“So far, I’ve helped out in almost every grade, and all the kids are very friendly and curious about me,” blogged Jane Secretaria, MEF intern. “Yesterday, I finished marking grade 1 arithmetic and ended up having a dozen girls all running their fingers through my hair and petting me (including any exposed skin, like my forearms, shins, and calves). I tried to convince them that their hair is so beautiful too, but they weren’t hearin’ any of it.”
While many of the students on the trip have had positive reflections on the humbleness and lack of materialism within the many tribes of Zambia, some accounts of the impact of the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic have also affected the outlook of the interning students including Keanna Driedger, working with the Community Home Based Care Initiative in Kitwe.
[quote style=”boxed”]The students also visited neighbouring country Botswana and its famed Chobe National Park, an area which is claimed to have one of the largest concentrations of wildlife in the whole of Africa.[/quote]
“The thing that hurts me the most is when I’m doing data entry and I can see names of women who are my age, HIV positive and pregnant with babies,” wrote Driedger. “I can’t even imagine being in that position right now, but all the Zambian woman I’ve met are unbelievably strong and are able to rise to any challenge.”
The students also visited neighbouring country Botswana and its famed Chobe National Park, an area which is claimed to have one of the largest concentrations of wildlife in the whole of Africa.
Emma Hughes, YMCA intern, provided an insightful account of the safari at Chobe.
“As we drove into the park a family of Baboons crossed the street right next to our car,” wrote Hughes. “About a third of the way into our safari we turned a corner and noticed vultures circling overhead along with an incredibly horrible stench. It was a dead elephant.
“The entire elephant family, babies and elderly alike, stood silently beside the body warding off the vultures. Lions were stalking nearby in the bush waiting for the family to leave. Eventually the family of elephants decided to leave, with one last stroke of their trunk across the body they left in a silent procession in front of our jeep.”
The students return to Canada in August. Their blogs can be read at www.douglife.ca/zambia-blog-2012.
You made various fine points there. I did a search on the subject and found nearly all people will agree with your blog.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for
such info much. I was seeking this certain info for a
long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Thanks very interesting blog!
Great post however , I was wondering if you could write
a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little
bit more. Many thanks!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we communicate?
Hello, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
My brother suggested I might like this website.
He was entirely right. This post actually
made my day. You cann’t consider simply how much time I had spent for this information!
Thank you!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated. Gamefly
3 month free trial
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you
continue this in future. Numerous people will
be benefited from your writing. Cheers!