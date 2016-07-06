World leaders agree to a mass reboot

Turning civilization off and on again would be best bet
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
In response to the many system failures exhibited globally, world leaders have agreed to simply reboot the whole damn thing in the hopes of salvaging some of the programs.
Recent and escalating problems repeatedly damaging the system include (but are not limited to): terrorism; climate change; civil unrest; the largest refugee crisis in history; a rise in nationalism, xenophobia, and racism; a collapsing global economy; an environment damaged beyond repair; Donald Trump; and the renewal of 2 Broke Girls and The Big Bang Theory for yet another season.
Earth’s most powerful people—including Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau, Vladimir Putin, Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama, Ellen DeGeneres, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and the Premier of China, whose name nobody really remembers or cares about—have entered into an agreement with the mysterious behind-the-scenes Illuminati. It was unanimously agreed that concepts like democracy simply weren’t working anymore.
“Whoever thought giving the common people the power, I want some of whatever they were smoking,” Trudeau explained in a press statement at the local Tim Hortons. “Massive war, ethnic conflicts—even the coffee here tastes a lot worse than it used to. When MY father was in charge…” he began, before literally everyone in the restaurant lost interest.
It was widely agreed the best option for fixing the planet would be a mass reboot, taking a cue from how the entertainment industry treats their franchises.
“It’s been ten thousand years since we evolved into modern Homo sapiens and the whole time it’s been nothing but shit,” billionaire Elon Musk telepathically communicated, while floating in a higher plane of existence far outside of the simulation we know as reality. “There’s been some good ideas. I mean, have you seen that Internet? There are so many naked ladies on there! But it’s time to try existence all over again.”
Various methods have been deliberated on as the best way to reboot all of humanity’s existence. Despite the Pope’s best efforts and phone calls, God was unavailable or simply unwilling to destroy all of the universe. Several of the attendees—led by Ellen—gave their votes to the possibility of existence being given away as a prize on TV, but the idea was shot down when they realized that nobody really watches cable anymore. British Prime Minister David Cameron proposed a referendum be held on the issue, but was quickly tackled and led away by security.
Eventually, Obama, Putin, and the Chinese Premier came up with the best solution, influenced by the suggestions of Obama’s advisor, Dr. Strangelove.
Effective at exactly 12:37 p.m. today, the approximately 16,000 nuclear warheads owned by the major superpowers worldwide will all be detonated. The resulting explosion will murder the entire world’s population, and in the same stroke, create a wasteland inaccessible for any vertebrate for centuries to come. It is speculated that this will result in a much better universe without humans in it to create terrible things like nuclear warheads.
Preliminary reports from the afterlife suggest that humanity will be condemned to the void for all eternity, with the possible exception of Bernie Sanders, who will ascend to Heaven.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Asking questions are in fact nice thing if you are not understanding something completely, but this paragraph presents good
understanding yet.
§µ§ß§Ú§Ó§Ö§â§ã§Ñ§Ý§î§ß§í§Ö §é§Ö§ç§Ý§í §ß§Ñ §ã§Ú§Õ§Ö§ß§î§ñ . §¡§Ó§ä§à§é§Ö§ç§Ý§í §Ú§ß§ä§Ö§â§ß§Ö§ä-§Þ§Ñ§Ô§Ñ§Ù§Ú§ß
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo
News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
I like what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to our blogroll.
What’s up to all, the contents existing at this web site are actually remarkable
for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website
yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
kudos
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your site in web explorer, might test this?
IE still is the marketplace leader and a large portion of other people will miss your wonderful writing because of this problem.
It really is perfect time to make a couple of plans for the longer term and
it’s time for you to be at liberty. We have learn this publish and when I could I prefer to suggest you some interesting issues or advice.
Maybe you could write subsequent articles concerning this short article.
I desire to read more issues about it!
This piece of writing will assist the internet people
for setting up new webpage or even a blog from start to end.
Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple
iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Keep up the fantastic work!
I am just truly grateful on the owner with this website who may have shared this fantastic post at here.
I am actually glad to glance at this webpage posts which includes plenty of helpful facts, many thanks for providing these kinds of data.
Your mode of telling everything in this
paragraph is in fact good, every one be capable of simply be aware
of it, Thanks a lot.