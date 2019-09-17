Your go-to guide for hiking New Westminster

The hills are alive

By Jessica Berget, Editor-in-Chief

To many students, Douglas College is their second home. But education is not the only reason you should come to New Westminster. The area is also famous for it’s many hiking trails and rich, natural scenery. Take a tour with the Other Press as we go around the many hikes and trails this beautiful city has to offer!

1. The Douglas Grind

Better bring lots of water and get ready to sweat; this one’s a doozy. So called because of the steep incline, this trail will kick your ass, take your name, and ruin your GPA. You all should know it by now, it’s the one you take to class every day. Don’t let it scare you though, the view is worth it. Once you get to the top, if you look to your left you will see the many often empty sushi restaurants and convenience stores that the city of New West is so well known for. To your right is the peak of this great trail; a funny little rock known as Douglas College. This trail can be dangerous and is very high in altitude, so please consider your safety and bring your rock picks, helmet, rope, and an oxygen tank. And whatever you do, don’t look down!

2. Dumpster Alley Trail

This trail is great for getting back to nature. Nothing better than the smell of fresh air and refuse in the morning! Take a right up Eighth street onto Victoria street and this charming little trail will provide you with all the beautiful, wildlife scenery your soul desires. About halfway through to your right, you’ll see a quaint row of dumpster bins where this trail get its namesake. If you’re lucky, you may see some discarded shoes or broken patio furniture. Don’t touch them though, they are vital to this delicate ecosystem. Plus, they smell a little funny. To your left is the bush area where you can often see crows eating Tim Hortons garbage. Isn’t nature amazing?

3. Yet Another Hill Road

A little hidden gem of the city right on Lorne street. This hiking trail is so unique from the rest because of its beautiful scenic landscapes. It may look steep, but trust us, it’s worth it. To your right, grey buildings. To your left, more grey buildings and a parking lot! It’s the kind of view that makes you feel lucky to be alive.