Your negative opinion of an artist doesn’t matter

Some things are more important than your hate for Ariana Grande

By Carlos Bilan, Staff Writer

An awful tragedy struck Manchester during Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman concert on May 22.

The lives of 23 innocent people were taken away, and many were left traumatized, frightened, and deeply saddened by the event. The memory of what was supposed to be a fun night was tainted.

There has been a lot of reaction to this tragedy on social media. Unfortunately, there were some distasteful ones since some people made jokes out of the incident. This is wrong for obvious reasons, yet people still had the audacity to be insensitive about the situation.

There were also many reactions that went along the lines of “I don’t like Ariana Grande but-” then praised her for the noble actions she took during the aftermath. While the statements might have had good intentions, why should you mention that you do not like her in the first place? People died and you still look for an opportunity to shout to the world that you dislike Grande? It’s not relevant at all!

Ariana Grande is a genuine and kind-hearted person who has expressed so many times how she has so much love for her fans and cares for them. Her past mistakes should not overshadow all the good qualities Grande possesses.

You can help in honouring the memory of those who have died by being respectful of the situation and offering your condolences, or you can donate towards the cause. You can also feel sorry for both Grande and the casualties, because at the end of the day, everyone that night became victims, whether physically or emotionally. Now is not the time to be negative; it is a time that needs healing.