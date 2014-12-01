Your Pokémon (games) are evolving

‘Pokémon Alpha Sapphire’ and ‘Pokémon Omega Ruby’ review
By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Writer
4/5
The latest instalment of the Pokémon game saga was released on the Nintendo 3DS this November. Pokémon Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby stand out from the previous games as the series’ first remakes. The new games are a re-imagining of the 2003 Pokémon games, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire.
While not having finished Omega Ruby yet, I already have a sense of where this game is going. Staying true to the formula that has worked for them for years, Pokémon developers haven’t changed the game much from the original, or any of the Pokémon games for that matter.
Unlike the originals, this time the player has the ability to choose the gender of their character. It is apparent that the setting within the game has changed with the times as well, trading a book PokéDex for an electronic one. The villains have also diverged from the original Ruby and Sapphire games, identifying not as Team Rocket but as Team Aqua (Alpha) or Team Magma (Omega).
I am fairly disappointed with how easy the Gyms are in this game thus far. In previous games, the Gyms had more competition to face, all ending with a challenging Gym Leader. The new games have simplified Gyms with as few as three opponents and an easily defeated Gym Leader, resulting in them being less challenging and rather unexciting.
A rather entertaining aspect of the new games is the ability to sneak up on Pokémon between cities. By moving your 3DS D-Pad gently, your character can tiptoe up to Pokémon in tall grass. This is useful, since in this new game you can sometimes see the tail or head of a Pokémon peeking from the grass. These Pokémon are difficult to catch unless you sneak up on them.
I was delighted to see the PokéNav in this remake. While some may argue that having a PokéNav takes away some of the challenge of finding specific Pokémon, I found it to be convenient. I came across a Gym where I had no Pokémon of the opposing type to easily challenge. The PokéNav helped me find the type of Pokémon that I needed to advance.
Some other parts of the game have been taken from previous Pokémon games that were released since Ruby and Sapphire. For example, the improved EXP share, which allows you to share your battle EXP with other Pokémon on your team.
Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby also further expand upon Mega Evolution while introducing the new concept of Primal Reversion.
The new games have excellent graphics, combining the fantastic 3-D designs introduced in Pokémon X and Y while keeping the vibrant colours of Ruby and Sapphire.
Despite how unchallenging the game can be at times, Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby have brought together the best of the Pokémon universe and appear to be promising games that avid Pokémon fans will enjoy.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog
and was wondering what all is required to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive.
Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kudos
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective.
A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a superb job with this.
In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Opera.
Excellent Blog!
Normally I don’t learn post on blogs, but I wish
to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do it!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very great post.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate
to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS
feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook
group. Talk soon!
Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other person’s
web site link on your page at proper place and
other person will also do same for you.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely
useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to
give a contribution & assist other users like its aided me.
Great job.
What’s up, this weekend is pleasant in favor of me, as this time i
am reading this impressive educational article here
at my home.
All gameds being in a circle encountering each other.
Very soon this site will be famous among all blog visitors, due to it’s
fastidious articles
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your blog.
You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely
love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Cheers!
Wow, awesome weblog structure! How long have you ever been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your
site is fantastic, as well as the content!
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your site in web
explorer, could check this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a huge
portion of folks will omit your wonderful writing due to this problem.
Right now it looks like Drupal is the preferred blogging platform out there right
now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Looking for one of the best watch to trace my moltion primary footsteps annd so on simply had a baby
and am easing back into loeing weight.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web site daily, this website is actually good
and the viewers are genuinely sharing pleasant
thoughts.
Someone necessarily help to make seriously posts I would state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page and
to this point? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this actual submit
amazing. Magnificent job!