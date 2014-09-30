YouTube Comedy Classic: Ariana Grande featuring Zedd—Break Free

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist
The music video for Ariana Grande’s recent hit single, “Break Free,” is a stunning homage to science fiction. The video valiantly portrays Ariana saving the day by rescuing people, battling a robot, and being captured by a person who looks like the bad person in “Flash Gordon.” Throughout the video, there are a lot of science fiction references, including Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity, and Doctor Who—you could say it’s out of this world.
Link: http://youtu.be/L8eRzOYhLuw
Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and
you’re just extremely great. I actually like what you’ve
acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart.
I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous
site.
Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of info onn your blog.
Im reallky impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You have performed a fantastic job.
I will certainly digg it and personally suggest tto my friends.
I am sure they’ll be benefited from ths
site.
If you need a sealer that isn’t topical but still provides a satin sheen, Legacy Industrial additionally affords their HD40
stain guard sealer It requires a number of coats
and buffing with a flooring buffer.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message
home a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
I visited many blogs however thhe audio quality for audio songs
existing at this web site is genuinely fabulous.