YouTube Comedy Classic: Ariana Grande featuring Zedd—Break Free

Youtube Comedy ClassicsBy Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

The music video for Ariana Grande’s recent hit single, “Break Free,” is a stunning homage to science fiction. The video valiantly portrays Ariana saving the day by rescuing people, battling a robot, and being captured by a person who looks like the bad person in “Flash Gordon.” Throughout the video, there are a lot of science fiction references, including Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity, and Doctor Who—you could say it’s out of this world.

Link: http://youtu.be/L8eRzOYhLuw

