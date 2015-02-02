YouTube Music Video Classics: Valentines edition

Music videos about love for you and your sweetheart

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

Valentine’s Day is a holiday in which cards are exchanged, chocolate is enjoyed, and a lot of love songs are played on the radio. Here are a few classic music videos of love songs that you and that special someone can enjoy for Valentine’s Day.

“Who You Love” – John Mayer and Katy Perry

The music video of John Mayer’s collaboration with Katy Perry from his recent album Paradise Valley shows that spending time with the one you love is magical and fun. The video features various couples, including Meyer and Perry, riding on a mechanical bull in slow motion to show the magic of the moment.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSRCpertZn8

“Sugar” – Maroon 5

What would happen if your favourite band showed up at your wedding and surprised you with a performance? Maroon 5 did just that in the music video of their recent hit single from their album V. Taking place on December 6, 2014, the band goes to as many weddings as they can in their hometown of Los Angeles and surprises everyone at the weddings with a performance. They go to seven weddings and, along the way, drive around Los Angeles and see their fans. The reactions to the surprise performances make the music video even more exciting.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09R8_2nJtjg

“Love Me Harder” – Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

In the music video of Ariana Grande’s collaboration with Canadian singer, The Weeknd, from her hit album My Everything, Grande sings about not being happy in a relationship while The Weeknd sings about trying to love her better. The music video has an artsy look to it with scenes in sepia tones and black and white, as well as slow motion shots. It is visionary.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5qU7p7yOY8

“Haven’t Met You Yet” – Michael Bublé

Burnaby’s own Michael Bublé is famous for his jazz songs, especially “Haven’t Met You Yet.” The music video begins with Bublé getting groceries in Killarney Market in Vancouver. He sees a woman, played by his wife Luisana Lopilato, and they go on a date in the supermarket. As the date progresses, everyone in the supermarket starts to dance until they break into a spectacular musical number that leads to a big ending in the parking lot. The video shows how interesting a first date can be.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AJmKkU5POA

“Honey Bee” – Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton’s music video of his hit single from his album Red River Blue is a typical country music video. In the video, Shelton sees a woman at a honey stand and buys honey to win her over. Throughout the song, he compares himself and the woman to various things that go together, like honey bees and flowers.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZjosn2u1gA