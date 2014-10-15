YouTube Music Video Classics: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s ‘Amish Paradise’

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist
This year has been a big year for “Weird Al” Yankovic. He released one of his most successful albums, Mandatory Fun, and performed his version of various TV theme songs at the Emmy Awards. For anyone who does not know who Yankovic is, he’s the person behind some of the best-known parody songs out there.
Here is the music video for one of his famous songs, “Amish Paradise,” a parody of Coolio and L.V.’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds. The video depicts the Amish lifestyle from churning butter to raising a barn and features a cameo by Florence Henderson, who portrays an Amish version of Michelle Pfeiffer’s character from the “Gangsta’s Paradise” video.
One of the most interesting parts of the music video is when Yankovic walks towards the camera but everything behind him walks backwards. The whole scene was shot in reverse and Yankovic had to phonetically speak his lines backwards during the filming.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOfZLb33uCg
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your
blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I
achievement you access consistently quickly.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital
to assert that I get actually enjoyed account
your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
blogesaurus.com quest bars
Quality articles is the secret to invite the visitors to pay
a visit the web site, that’s what this site is
providing. blogesaurus.com quest bars
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your
site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me
to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Superb work!
Pingback: Homepage
Pingback: Girls in Las Vegas
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: Make money fast
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: Andria Reitz
Pingback: comparateur hotel pas cher
Pingback: first row sports
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Thanks for providing this information.
Maybe you have thought about adding a little bit more
than only your content? After all, the things you say is important and everything.
Nevertheless think about should you added some great images or videos to offer your site content more, “pop”!
Your site content is fantastic though with pics and movies, this blog could certainly be one of the most suitable in the field.
Amazing blog!
hello there and thanks for your info – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here.
I have done however expertise a few technical issues using
this website, since I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to
I really could have it to load correctly. I had been wondering in case your hosting is OK?
Not too I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently
affect your placement in the search engines and could damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and could
be aware of much a greater portion of your respective fascinating content.
Guarantee that you update this again soon.
Hello to all, how is the whole thing, I think every
one is getting more from this web site, and your views are pleasant in favor
of new users.
This can be a topic that’s near my heart… Many thanks! Just where will be the contact info though?
Excellent beat ! I want to apprentice as well as you amend your site,
how can i subscribe to get a blog site? The account helped
us a acceptable deal. I are already just a little bit familiar with this your broadcast
provided vibrant clear concept
I really like the things you guys are up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.
Pingback: Stephani Mitchel
Hey there! I understand this is kind of off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does building a well-established blog such as yours take a massive amount work?
I’m completely new to operating a blog however I
do write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so
I will be able to share my own experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for brand new
aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!