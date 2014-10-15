Posted on by

YouTube Music Video Classics: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s ‘Amish Paradise’

Youtube music video Classics

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

This year has been a big year for “Weird Al” Yankovic. He released one of his most successful albums, Mandatory Fun, and performed his version of various TV theme songs at the Emmy Awards. For anyone who does not know who Yankovic is, he’s the person behind some of the best-known parody songs out there.

Here is the music video for one of his famous songs, “Amish Paradise,” a parody of Coolio and L.V.’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds. The video depicts the Amish lifestyle from churning butter to raising a barn and features a cameo by Florence Henderson, who portrays an Amish version of Michelle Pfeiffer’s character from the “Gangsta’s Paradise” video.

One of the most interesting parts of the music video is when Yankovic walks towards the camera but everything behind him walks backwards. The whole scene was shot in reverse and Yankovic had to phonetically speak his lines backwards during the filming.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOfZLb33uCg

