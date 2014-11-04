Posted on by

YouTube Music Video Classics: When We Stand Together — Nickelback

 

ARTS_Youtube-Comedy-ClassicsBy Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

With Remembrance Day coming up, this week’s YouTube Music Video Classic pays tribute to the people involved in wars and disasters and the ones who fought to make a difference in world peace. In the video for one of Nickelback’s hit singles, “When We Stand Together,” the band performs in a mountain field while various photos of memorials, protests for peace, soldiers, and emergency personnel in action are shown. They show that when a major event happens, everyone needs to stand together.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y96WY5Do_bs

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

165 comments on "YouTube Music Video Classics: When We Stand Together — Nickelback

