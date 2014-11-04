YouTube Music Video Classics: When We Stand Together — Nickelback

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

With Remembrance Day coming up, this week’s YouTube Music Video Classic pays tribute to the people involved in wars and disasters and the ones who fought to make a difference in world peace. In the video for one of Nickelback’s hit singles, “When We Stand Together,” the band performs in a mountain field while various photos of memorials, protests for peace, soldiers, and emergency personnel in action are shown. They show that when a major event happens, everyone needs to stand together.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y96WY5Do_bs