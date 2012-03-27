Posted on by

‘Zeus’ has trouble living up to their namesake

By Angela Espinoza, Arts Editor

3/5

On March 23, Toronto-based group Zeus released their second album, Busting Visions. The Canadian quintet, known in part for backing Broken Social Scene’s Jason Collett, have had ample time to spread their wings, so to speak; what’s the result?

Right away, it’s clear that Zeus really dig classic rock. Busting Visions, from start to finish, is full of musical chimes and nods that scream 1970s. Tracks like “Let It Go, Don’t Let It Go” and “With Eyes Closed” feature takes on classic rock songs, with the latter something of an updated take on “Stairway to Heaven,” chords and all.

The members of Zeus each hold their own singing talents, with the singer of each song interchanging throughout the album. On top of that, Mike O’Brien, Carlin Nicholson, Rob Drake, and Neil Quin respectively swap their instruments in accordance to whose singing.

Even if the sound is out of date, the group maintains some spectacular vocal and guitar skills in each of its members. However, again, the sound is so yesterday it almost seems as if the group, despite their immense talent, are in it for comedic purposes (the fact that each member wears a superb moustache doesn’t help either).

Still, any respective classic rock fan will want to give the album a listen. Whatever Zeus’ initial reasoning for their sound, they do a damn fine job of presenting it.

