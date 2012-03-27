‘Zeus’ has trouble living up to their namesake

By Angela Espinoza, Arts Editor
3/5
On March 23, Toronto-based group Zeus released their second album, Busting Visions. The Canadian quintet, known in part for backing Broken Social Scene’s Jason Collett, have had ample time to spread their wings, so to speak; what’s the result?
Right away, it’s clear that Zeus really dig classic rock. Busting Visions, from start to finish, is full of musical chimes and nods that scream 1970s. Tracks like “Let It Go, Don’t Let It Go” and “With Eyes Closed” feature takes on classic rock songs, with the latter something of an updated take on “Stairway to Heaven,” chords and all.
The members of Zeus each hold their own singing talents, with the singer of each song interchanging throughout the album. On top of that, Mike O’Brien, Carlin Nicholson, Rob Drake, and Neil Quin respectively swap their instruments in accordance to whose singing.
Even if the sound is out of date, the group maintains some spectacular vocal and guitar skills in each of its members. However, again, the sound is so yesterday it almost seems as if the group, despite their immense talent, are in it for comedic purposes (the fact that each member wears a superb moustache doesn’t help either).
Still, any respective classic rock fan will want to give the album a listen. Whatever Zeus’ initial reasoning for their sound, they do a damn fine job of presenting it.
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne
Pingback: Business Products Reviews
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: slimming diet
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: read the article
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Hi, of course this piece of writing is truly good and I have
learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
Pingback: replacement doors and windows
Pingback: batman v superman full movie 2016 free
Pingback: residencia nos eua
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing
Pingback: FastComet Coupon
Just after study a number of of the weblog posts on your web site now, and I really like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark webpage list and is going to be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site also and let me know what you feel.
This post is actually a nice one it assists new net visitors,
that are wishing in favour of blogging.
If you would like to get a good deal out of this paragraph then you will need to
apply these strategies in your won website.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, however before finish I am reading
this great article to improve my know-how.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter
and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the
shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely
off topic but I had to tell someone!
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Asking them questions are really nice thing if you are not understanding
something fully, however this component of writing offers nice understanding
even.
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and
I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have
developed some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange solutions with others, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article.
Many thanks for supplying these details.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually know what
you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my
website =). We may have a link exchange arrangement between us
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to make a good article but
what can I say I hesitate a whole lot and don’t manage
to get nearly anything done.
I want to to thank you for this great read!!
I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. I have got you saved as a favorite
to look at new things you post…
Hi there, I read your new stuff on a regular basis. Your humoristic style is witty, keep up the good
work!
Hello every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of know-how, thus it’s nice to read this weblog, and I
used to go to see this webpage everyday.
Keep this going please, great job!