Budget-friendly home gym DIY

Get yourself fit this quarantine semester

By EG Manilag, Staff Writer

Demand for gym equipment has spiked due to self-isolation. Popular exercise equipment, like dumbbells, kettlebells, and benches, have either sold out or are back-ordered for most fitness retailers—both online and in store. Even big machines like treadmills are in huge demand. All that being said though, it is quite a difficult (especially for beginners) to get a good workout. But not to worry—the Other Press has your back with this list of crazy cool alternatives and inexpensive training instruments.

Resistance bands

This cost-friendly rubber is a great deal! You can work out your entire body anytime and anywhere. You can also combine it with other exercise equipment. For example, if you have a dumbbell at home, you can use the bands when performing a bicep curl.

Water jugs as dumbbells

I would highly recommend using five-gallon water bottles (the ones with handles) for this technique. These bottles weigh around 41 pounds (about 19 kilograms) each, which is very heavy. But if that is too heavy for you then not to worry, you can always decide on how much water you will put into it. Congratulations, you now have a pair of ridiculously cheap and easily adjustable dumbbells!

A rectangular bench

The bench press is a key exercise for building chest muscles, no doubt. But without a weight bench, it is almost impossible to get a good pump in a few sets. However, if you have a decent rectangular bench that is not too long or too high for your body, consider yourself lucky!

A basketball, soccer ball or volleyball

Any of these balls can be a good alternative to a medicine ball. Plus, they are very lightweight, so it is actually preferable to first timers. Medicine balls can be used for a total body workout—from stretching to upper and lower body exercises. They can also be incorporated into a lot of bodyweight exercises, such as push-ups, squats, lunges, and many more.

Carpet as your exercise mat

If your goal is to have chiseled six-pack abs, then doing sit-ups definitely should be in your workout routine. And what better way to exercise than on a nice comfy carpet—which already is in your house! What I am trying to say is that you do not need to buy an exercise mat. Just thoroughly clean the part where you want do your workouts, and then you are all set.

A double-deck bed!

This is a great multipurpose machine. If you have one like me, then consider yourself extra blessed. Having a sturdy double-decker can be a good workout machine. You can use it to execute Australian pull-ups, dips, and even elevated push-ups—just put your feet above the lower bed. You can even attach your resistance bands on the upper bed and perform triceps, pull downs, and chest flys.

Skipping ropes

Afraid to go outside to run, but feel the need to do so? No treadmill? No big backyard? No problem! Just get a good pair of skipping ropes, then you are good to go! They are good to use as a warmup, great for cardio, and cheap! This workout not only mimics a good long run, but it also increases your foot coordination.When all of this virus nonsense is done, your run will be smoother than ever before.

School backpack

Now that we know that school’s out for the summer, we might as well make use of our backpacks for extra weight in bodyweight exercises. Doing so can save you from doing millions of push-ups and not seeing any visible results.



If you do not have any of these suggested things, then isolated bodyweight exercises will always do the trick. Bodyweight exercises, like calisthenics for example, are really one of the hardest workouts to do and they often require lots of strength and effort. These exercises can really help you improve your body strength even more than any of the equipment-dependent ones out there. Even if you master curling a 40-pound dumbbell, you’d have a hard time performing one-handed pull-up’s or push-up’s. With or without equipment, one must try to become as healthy as possible—especially knowing that we are fighting against a pandemic.

