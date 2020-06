Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Say it’s anything but a break

but I know what your heart wants.

I’m hurting and I’m awake

wanting another response.

Conditioned

to give the world to you

I had no fear.

Submission.

This little boat of ours

I cannot steer.

We’re paddling farther away

from this island,

our island.

I was hoping that you would stay

but I can’t keep hoping when there’s nothing

here for you.

This is the ending and we both know

we’re paddling farther away, but I was hoping you would stay