FBI agent Fox Mulder: The truth is out there (that it rains a lot in Vancouver)

David Duchovny’s sardonic comments about Vancouver’s rainfall caused outrage 25 years ago

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

David Duchovny became a star while filming the highly popular Fox television series, The X-Files. The series’ first five seasons were filmed in Vancouver. His character, FBI agent Fox Mulder, was always searching for aliens, UFOs and other unexplained life forms—while adhering to the show’s popular mantra: “The truth is out there.”

But twenty-five years ago, Duchovny let the truth be “out there” regarding his thoughts about the weather in Vancouver. During a 1997 appearance on the Late Night with Conan O’Brien television program, Duchovny, who is known for his quick wit and “dry” sense of humour—quipped about the amount of rainfall in Vancouver: “Vancouver is [a nice] place if you like 400 inches of rainfall a day.” Ouch, then he added, “It is kind of like a tropical rain forest without the tropics.”

And like the downpour of rain in Vancouver, there was a downpour of outrage from Vancouverites. Duchovny’s comments caused a plethora of newspaper articles and news segments, making him public enemy number one on the “wet” coast. The narrative of the local media included the desire to defend Vancouver’s precipitation reputation. Many residents reacted as if to say: “David Duchovny, how dare you say this about our beautiful city?” Duchovny had also expressed his desire to have the X-Files production moved to Los Angeles, so he could be closer to his then-wife, actor Téa Leoni. But one thing is for certain, Duchovny was only making a joke about the rain in Vancouver. And Vancouverites took it so personally and really overreacted.

A few days after Duchovny’s comments about the rain in Vancouver, Tourism Vancouver organized a press conference—to do some “damage control.” Janna Ross, a spokesperson for Tourism Vancouver, defended the weather in Vancouver: “It does rain in Vancouver. But I think the [important thing] is, rain is very romantic.” During a break in filming, Duchovny met with the Vancouver media to address his comments. It was a meeting that was both humorous and odd. “I love this city,” Duchovny said. “I don’t know what’s going on?”

Then even more perplexing was Global BC (then BCTV in 1997) weathercaster, Norm Grohmann, dressed up as a tropical ice forest princess named “Mist Vancouver.” He stood beside Duchovny and serenaded him by boasting and praising about the beauty of Vancouver’s weather and especially the “rain.” Grohmann uttered to the X-Files star, “I can certainly understand you wanting to be close to your loved ones. And I suggest you bring them here. We have lovely shade and the sunshine. It’s not raining today, David! And I can provide shade for you anytime you want. I’ll take roots!” Duchovny looking very bewildered, interrupted Grohmann and said, “I’ll stay here [in Vancouver], as long as you keep this man away from me!”

Duchovny explained that he had no issues with the rain in Vancouver. “I love the rain, I’ve been here [in Vancouver] for four [years],” he said. “I’m from New York City. Rain and snow, I [do not] care about the rain. Rain is fine, it’s a beautiful city you have here.” As well, Duchovny said he did not believe he needed to apologize for his remarks: “[I am] sorry for the misunderstanding. [I am] not sorry about what I said. But [I am] sorry that it was taken in such a serious way.” After meeting with the Vancouver media, Duchovny was filmed with a BC flag and umbrella in his back pocket. He then entered a vehicle, waved to the cameras—and was driven to another location to film more scenes of The X-Files. Ironically, Duchovny speaking with the assembled media occurred when the weather was sunny.

Duchovny would later get his wish as the production for The X-Files moved to Los Angeles after five years in Vancouver (1993 to 1998). Duchovny has returned to Vancouver several times, to film two X-Files movies (The X-Files in 1998 and The X-Files: I Want to Believe in 2008). In addition, he was again in Vancouver to film episodes for The X-Files (season 10 in 2015 and season 11 in 2017). Duchovny is also an accomplished musician and performed twice in Vancouver in 2015 and 2017.

Yet, some still have not forgiven Duchovny for his comments about Vancouver’s weather. Some establishments are still holding a grudge that has aged like fine wine. In 2017, when Duchovny was in Vancouver, the No. 5 Orange strip club placed a sign on their marquee: “David Duchovny, you’re still barred.” In the end, the biggest lesson that can be learned from the David Duchovny quip about the rain in Vancouver 25 years ago is Vancouverites really overreacted—and need to learn to have a sense of humour.