Fish are friends

Photo by EG Manilag

The benefits of owning an aquarium during lockdown

By EG Manilag, Staff Writer

Getting yourself an aquarium during this quarantine season may be the best thing that you will ever do. Whatever the shape or size of your aquarium, and whatever the types of fish that are inside, it does not matter! As long as you take good care of your new friends. And rest assured, they will take care of you too in many spectacular ways. My twin and I have experienced some great benefits, and those that already have or had an aquarium can relate. Without further ado, here are the benefits of having an aquarium:

Like any other pet, an aquarium can reduce levels of stress

When thinking of pets that can best reduce our levels of stress and anxiety, we always think of our furry friends: dogs and cats. Well, fish can do that too—and in a highly efficient manner! Loads of studies, such as the one done by scientists at the National Marine Aquarium have not only proved reduced stress and anxiety levels—they have also found that fish viewing also offers physical benefits such as lowered blood pressure and heart rate. No wonder aquariums are common in “stressful” places such as dental clinics. It is important to keep calm and be stress-free this quarantine—having an aquarium is one way to keep steady. Just by looking at the fish in your fish tank, you will feel at ease.

Improves and practices concentration

Now that many of us are studying or working at home—or both—it is especially important to make our homes as tranquil as possible. One way to achieve that is through owning an aquarium. From our experience, looking at the fish wandering in the tank for about 10 to 20 minutes simply refreshes the minds; we feel as though our thoughts are being emptied. Moreover, we feel laser focused as we notice all the movements.

Our observations may sound fishy, but they hold water. A study published in the journal Environment and Behavior found that “higher numbers of fish helped to hold people’s attention for longer and improve their moods.” In an article for VICE, the director of the center for the Human-Animal Bond at Purdue University stated that “The importance of viewing nature, especially animals, appears to be deep-seated into the human psyche.”

New set of friends

If you are an introvert and you feel a bit lonely, then having an aquarium will definitely keep you company during this quarantine. Fish can solve your problem of having no one to talk to. Indeed! Fish can communicate. If you just put your finger outside the glass and move it around, one of your fish will for sure follow that finger. But be sure to feed them right after—operant conditioning style.

Increases happiness by offering you a daily activity

With all that is happening around the world, owning an aquarium is really the best. For one, you can keep track of their growth. And for fish lovers, that feels really good, especially during this long stay-at-home season. You will enjoy feeding them every day. Seeing them grow and seeing yourself grow as well can be an exciting journey. The sense of accomplishment will definitely kick in!



