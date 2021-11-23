Funky sounds for the indoor season

Photo by Jorge Villeda

Rain doesn’t have to just mean sadness

By Matthew Fraser, Editor in Chief

When the rain starts to fall and you have to shuttle yourself indoors, there’s a tendency to retreat to the softer, sadder music in your collection. Dreariness outside forces the same to come out of your speakers or headphones and suddenly it’s inescapable. The sun has gone so it seems easy to ditch the energetic music. However, that isn’t always the best thing to do; in fact, the extra bit of happiness that flows from upbeat music could be precisely what the fall and winter greys need.

Unfortunately, it is nearly impossible to turn your whole day around with just one song, but a few in a row can help bolster your mood and move you onwards and upwards.

Herbie Hancock- Chameleon

Karate Boogaloo- Bumpy’s Lament

Surprise Chef- Herb Hemphill

Ikebe Shakedown- Dram

Brainstory- Long Day

Khurangbin- Pelota

Soul Supreme- Let’s Ride

The Cactus Channel- The Colour of Don Don

The Daktaris- Give It Up Turnit Loose

The Budos Band- Chicago Falcon

Willie Hutch- Give Me Some of That Good Old Love

Barry White- I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby