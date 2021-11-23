Funky sounds for the indoor season

Rain doesn’t have to just mean sadness
By Matthew Fraser, Editor in Chief
When the rain starts to fall and you have to shuttle yourself indoors, there’s a tendency to retreat to the softer, sadder music in your collection. Dreariness outside forces the same to come out of your speakers or headphones and suddenly it’s inescapable. The sun has gone so it seems easy to ditch the energetic music. However, that isn’t always the best thing to do; in fact, the extra bit of happiness that flows from upbeat music could be precisely what the fall and winter greys need.
Unfortunately, it is nearly impossible to turn your whole day around with just one song, but a few in a row can help bolster your mood and move you onwards and upwards.
Herbie Hancock- Chameleon
Karate Boogaloo- Bumpy’s Lament
Surprise Chef- Herb Hemphill
Ikebe Shakedown- Dram
Brainstory- Long Day
Khurangbin- Pelota
Soul Supreme- Let’s Ride
The Cactus Channel- The Colour of Don Don
The Daktaris- Give It Up Turnit Loose
The Budos Band- Chicago Falcon
Willie Hutch- Give Me Some of That Good Old Love
Barry White- I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby