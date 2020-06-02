Growing Up

Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

The struggle to fight my nerves

To not spin out of control

The struggle to fight my fears

And still take risks to feed my soul

The energy that builds up inside me

Like a spring sitting underneath my skin

The energy that prickles and pokes around

Souring who I am like an off-brand gin

It’s change that causes so much angst

It’s the unknown that breeds a darker side of me

When I’d much rather be happy and lighthearted

When I’d much rather bumble like a bee

Why does a challenge change who I am?

Takes the soft sides and soaks them in kerosene

I revert to a younger and more dangerous self

Like an unspooled sack of blood, heart, and tyrosine

But take those risks I must

For life is never full if I’m always comfortable

And yet comfort doesn’t quite feel so bad

It’s just, I was told it isn’t acceptable.