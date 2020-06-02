Growing Up

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor
The struggle to fight my nerves
To not spin out of control
The struggle to fight my fears
And still take risks to feed my soul
The energy that builds up inside me
Like a spring sitting underneath my skin
The energy that prickles and pokes around
Souring who I am like an off-brand gin
It’s change that causes so much angst
It’s the unknown that breeds a darker side of me
When I’d much rather be happy and lighthearted
When I’d much rather bumble like a bee
Why does a challenge change who I am?
Takes the soft sides and soaks them in kerosene
I revert to a younger and more dangerous self
Like an unspooled sack of blood, heart, and tyrosine
But take those risks I must
For life is never full if I’m always comfortable
And yet comfort doesn’t quite feel so bad
It’s just, I was told it isn’t acceptable.