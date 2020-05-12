How to keep entertained online with your friends and family

Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

Exciting things to do on the internet

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

In the wake of staying isolated in our homes for possibly months on end we need something to do to stay connected with our friends and family online. To be fair, some of these are going to be less family-friendly fun than others, so choose wisely.

Cards Against Humanity

This game can be extremely inappropriate. If you’ve heard anything about it, you’d know that. Pretend You’re Xyzzy is the best online form of this game and it’s free!

Virtual worlds

There are countless virtual worlds out there. To be fair, many of the best ones closed down years ago. There are worlds for adults and for children, but the kid ones may be fun to play for a bit of nostalgia.

Second Life is only fun if you really want to invest in it as if it is truly your second life. I wasn’t able to get into it since I just wanted a bit of quick fun with my friends, but it might be a perfect fit for you. VRChat is probably the most universally popular virtual world right now and doesn’t necessarily require a VR headset (though it is much more immersive if you have one). For nostalgic purposes: Toontown Rewritten is a reboot of the old Toontown virtual world that was originally created by Disney. It features a bunch of Disney characters, as well as mafia-boss evil robots.

Club Penguin Online is another reboot—and it is a revival of one of the most popular virtual world games ever. If you don’t know what Club Penguin is, you must have been living under a rock (or perhaps on an iceberg).

BuzzFeed quizzes

BuzzFeed quizzes are typically far from the mark of being scientific, but that’s what makes them fun! These goofy and pointless quizzes are a hit to do with friends. Take turns picking the quiz and comparing what princess or snack food you are.

Personality quizzes

If you, like me, enjoy a quiz with a little more substance and scientific backup (although there are claims that the science isn’t actually valid, so be warned)—take personality tests such as the 16 Personalities test. The answers are often “a ‘freakishly accurate’ description of who you are and why you do things the way you do,” according to their website.

If you want to play something a little spicier, you can try the Rice Purity Test, which is a checklist that calculates how “pure” you are. I do not believe in the existence of “purity,” but the quiz is fun regardless.

Even spicier and definitely rated R, you could try the BDSM Test which is explained on the test’s website to have been created “to help beginning kinksters determine which labels are or aren’t suitable for them, and to be a fun experience for everyone taking it, beginners and experts alike.”

Mobile games

The GamePigeon app on the iPhone has tons of iMessage games to play such as Crazy 8(essentially UNO), 8-Ball, and Cup Pong. There are also countless mobile game apps to download and play with friends such as Clash Royale (real-time card battles), QuizUp (social trivia), and even Fortnite (a battle royale game).

Videogames

I will never stop recommending Stardew Valley for single and multiplayer gameplay (up to four players). On the surface, it seems like merely a farming simulator—however it runs far deeper. It’s calming, addicting, and an overall beautiful game with a great story. Read this previous Other Press review if you’re interested in learning more.

BattleBlock Theater is best played as a co-op, though it can be played single player as well. BattleBlock is truly hilarious, fun, and challenging; it will definitely test your friendships. Jackbox Party game packs are exhilarating games for you and your friends. There are many different games in each pack, and you can read about the differences of each game pack in another previous Other Press article. Only one person needs to buy a pack for the crew to enjoy—simply screen share the game, and everyone connects via room code on your phone for free. Aren’t we all bored of the endless binge-watching by now? I know I am. Here’s hoping this list will help your social circles breathe a bit of fresh air with a change-up in the itinerary.