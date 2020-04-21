How to prepare for an online semester

Illustration by Athena Little

Mimic real classes and adapt to independent study

By EG Manilag, Staff Writer

Prepare a study desk

Find yourself a decent table, chair, and maybe a bright lamp—and then you are good to go. If you already have an office desk in your house, then consider yourself lucky; you can use it as your study desk for the entire semester. A desk definitely emulates a classroom setting, especially when you are sitting in an upright position. It would totally help avoiding feeling drowsy. Also, be minimalistic. Make sure to have only what is necessary, as having a lot of stuff on your desk might distract you from listening or studying.

Eat good food and exercise often

Now that we are encouraged to stay in the safety of our homes for an entire semester, it is best to keep ourselves fit and healthy—especially when we are fighting against a pandemic. Just doing some simple bodyweight exercises like push-ups can yield positive effects. Maintaining a balanced diet is also key. Eating nutritious fruits and vegetables and avoiding junk foods will absolutely make a difference in your health.

Get a calendar app

A calendar app is definitely extra helpful for students. Not just for school stuff either, but also for other endeavors—such as meeting deadlines at work or doing chores. Recording what to do next in a calendar also helps you also visualize the days of work coming up. Counting the remaining days before your events is another quality strategy. Not only will you be aware of the days, weeks, and months, but you will also gain a good sense for prioritizing your time properly. Having a calendar in the palm of your hands is clearly beneficial.

Be more realistic

Some of us may think that taking courses online (and at home) is much easier than in-class courses and therefore taking more courses than usual would not be a hassle. Well, I am here to tell you that it is not true. In fact, it is an unrealistic idea and bad move to make. Setting likely unachievable goals for yourself can do more harm than good. Just because you are staying at home does not mean you will have “all” the time in the world. Remember, a lot could happen during this pandemic, so I think it is best to prioritize health and safety. Knowing one’s own capabilities and not overshooting or undershooting them is the best rule to follow in setting goals.

Always follow your set schedule

One way to make sure that you are on top of your schedule, and not the opposite, is to follow every single agenda point that is on your to-do list. Even just the small ones, such as making your bed or washing the dishes. Strictly following the original schedule, during the specific time and a specific date, can definitely save time and create routine. Always schedule a study day, even on the weekends or holidays. Doing so helps retain your studied material more effectively. Also, don’t forget rest days in your weekly routine!