Is marriage still worth it?

By Matthew Fraser, Editor in Chief

Though much ado has been made on the “Manosphere” as to the dangers of marriage and the alleged bloodsucking, gold-digging nature of women, I have always just assumed those guys were shitty individuals to begin with. As such, their constant rallying cry of “Hate all women and be the alpha male they can’t resist” has always seemed foolish and hollow to me. But at the same time, I’ve never been interested in marriage myself. Maybe I have spent so long in singlesville that the allure of cohabitation and forever commitment has been lost to me.

However, COVID-19 brought about a widespread increase in relationship strain and divorce. According to one Toronto-based lawyer, the first Monday of January is colloquially known as “Divorce Day” due to the sheer number of people inquiring about leaving their spouses on that day. In an interview with Global News, Russell Alexander of Collaborative Family Lawyers reported a 68 percent increase in divorce inquiries this January relative to the previous high set in July of 2021. But does that mean marriage is dead and holy matrimony is worthless?

Though I am happily single, I’d say no, there is still much to be gained for those who seek to be married. For some, I think the symbol of commitment in the ceremony and the ring are worthwhile traditions that should be continued. It might seem like an antiquated and largely senseless procedure for many of us but I do think that it holds individual value for many couples. It could just be the formality of gathering everyone’s family and friends to witness one of the most important moments in your life that helps the symbol stand out. Alternatively, it c0uld just be the lavish nature of one’s dream wedding that makes it important

Plus, for some, I think the act of getting married helps mark the transition between young adults into full adulthood. It’s an important step from initial independence to full responsibility and intention. That certainly doesn’t mean you can’t be a responsible adult without a wedding ring, but it does mean that the act of taking on responsibility can be both heavy and meaningful when a couple stands at the altar.

However, the altar brings me to an important consideration, how will marriage have to change in the forward-moving world we live in? For some people, it has meant a small informal ceremony with friends and loved ones devoid of government paperwork but filled with the honest heart of commitment. For others, it has meant the awkward transition between cohabitation and common-law spouses. Regardless of what level of formality is used, the essence of the commitment is still there.