New vegan cookie recipes

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

So, by this point, many of us have been quarantined for around a month—maybe more. We’re all looking for new at-home hobbies. I heard that by the time this pandemic is over, half the world will become excellent bakers and the other half with become drunks… For those of us who aspire to become the former, here are some fun, fresh, and tasty gluten-free and vegan cookie recipes to try out! It’s time for “Kitchen Play”!

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies Gone Vegan

Peanut butter cookies are a classic—you cannot go wrong with good ol’ mouthwatering peanut butter cookies. This particular recipe amps up the OG of the cookies by adding applesauce, making the dough so moist and delicious. The raw dough is absolutely amazing for snacking on… because we all know that’s a part of it.

Ingredients:

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup rice flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup applesauce

2 teaspoon vanilla

a pinch of salt

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a medium bowl. Give them a good swirl, until all items are well blended into a dough.

Placed the dough in the refrigerator to cool for about an hour. When the dough has chilled, spray nonstick cooking spray on your baking dish. Roll the dough into tiny balls and place them on the cookie sheet in rows.

Use a fork and apply a crisscross pattern to flatten the cookies. Set in oven for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring them out and let them cool off completely once they are done. At first they will be delicate, so it is essential to allow them to cool and harden before removing from the sheet of cookies. Once cooled, enjoy! You can even crumble up the cookies and serve them atop your favourite ice cream or cake!

Sweet & Salty Tahini Cookies

When organizing my spice cabinet, I found a huge tube of black sesame seeds and always wondered what I could do with those. It was an inspiring challenge, so I took to the internet and stumbled across this recipe by Delicious Everyday. And thus, the best vegan sweet and salty tahini cookie recipe ever walked into my life!

Ingredients:

3/4 cups + 2 tbs rice flour

1 cup + 1 tbs oats

1/3 cup black sesame seeds

1/3 cup + 1 tbs raw sugar

2 pinches of salt

1/3 cup tahini

1 tbs liquid honey

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup + 1 tbs warm water

1/2 tsp baking soda

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 Fahrenheit then line two large baking trays with wax paper. Using a large mixing bowl, add the flour, oats, sesame seeds, and sugar. Mix well. In another bowl combine the tahini, liquid honey, olive oil, and the 1/4 cup of warm water (keeping the single tablespoon of water aside).

Use a whisk and blend ingredients together until smooth. In a small bowl, put the tablespoon of water and baking soda together and mix well, then add to tahini mixture and combine with the dry mix. Mix everything until all the dry ingredients are absorbed. Scoop the mixture into small balls and place in rows on cookie sheet and flatten with a fork—making sure the cookies are evenly spaced. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cookies cool for five minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy!

Vegan Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake Cookies

A fantastic find from the fabulous Spabettie, these cookies incorporate fresh fruit and vegan cream cheese for a crisp, summery snack. So delicious and even better when chilled, these completely vegan and gluten-free cookies are a must try!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup flax + water

1/3 cup coconut oil (or vegan margarine)

1/3 cup dairy free cream cheese (non-hydrogenated and softened)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup + 1 tablespoon rice flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 a heaping cup of raspberries (sliced in half)

1/2 a lemon worth of zest

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with wax paper. Grind flax seeds in a blender or coffee grinder. Place one tablespoon ground flax in a bowl, add water and stir. Set aside. Blend together coconut oil or margarine, cream cheese, and sugar. Stir in the flax mixture. Add flour to mixture but do not mix in yet. Next, add cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Stir into the flour.

Fold dry ingredients making sure to not incorporate completely. Add sliced raspberries and lemon zest, continue to carefully fold until completely combined. Scoop the mixture into small balls and place in rows on cookie sheet and flatten with a fork, making sure the cookies are evenly spaced. Bake for about 15 minutes. Once cooled, these cookies will store (covered) in the refrigerator for three days. Enjoy! This is another excellent cookie to crumble up atop your favourite ice cream!