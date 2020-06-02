Living a life of tranquility

Photo by Billy Bui

Tips on how to do less

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Life can be pretty stressful at times and if you don’t learn to roll with the punches, it can overwhelm you. During the year of 2020, we’ve had some trying times—COVID-19 first was reported in November of last year and achieved pandemic status in January, the discovery of murder hornets in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island as well Langley has caused additional panic, and now there are riots in Minneapolis over the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin.

To top it off, society feels like the fast lane and having to speed through tasks takes another toll on the body, the mind, and the relationships each of us have. How can one learn to live a more tranquil and peaceful lifestyle to ward off sickness and long-term health problems? Well, short of moving off to a remote island, here are some tips to create a more tranquil life:

Find what’s important

Take the time to take a step back and look at the bigger picture in life; try to focus on what is important to you. What do you really want to do with your time? Who do you really like spending that time with? What do you want to accomplish with your life? Now, make a quick list of four to five goals you’d like to achieve and four to five people you’d like to spend each day with. You’ve now simplified what you need in your life.

Commitments

As humans, we are at fault for packing our days too full. It isn’t possible for us to commit to everything and get it all done, and even if we can, it isn’t enjoyable. It is essential to have time each day to do nothing. This is the time to accept that you cannot do everything and to look at each commitment you’ve made and sift through them, finding the most important or relevant commitments and fulfilling only those. This does not mean blowing off prior commitments, it just means not accepting every task and ask that comes your way.

Do less each day

Success is not measured by how much you get done, but rather by the quality of the work. So, if you struggle with getting five or six things done each day, cut your list in half and if you finish those things, add back the remaining tasks on your list. This will help to not overwhelm your day.

Spread out your schedule

A small mistake that I am often guilty of is scheduling my daily tasks and meetings back-to-back. Not only is this stressful, but it’s a bad habit. Arriving 10 to 15 minutes early for meetings is more professional and alleviating. Leave spaces between tasks or appointments to help reduce stress.

Single task

Society likes to stress the importance of multitasking, especially in the workplace. This often leads to multitasking in everyday life, which often leads to stress and a lack of quality in each task. Do one thing at a time and do it well.

Live slower

Drive slower, eat slower… just enjoy every moment at a slower pace. There really isn’t need to rush through life.

Do nothing

Again, find the time to do nothing. Treasure this time.