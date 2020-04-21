Looking at the homemade content and art of COVID-19

Illustration by Athena Little

Nova Scotian memes and SNL’s at-home episode

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

Because movie theatres, performing arts centres, and libraries are closed—and productions of shows are delayed or downgraded—everyone is trying to find alternative ways to be entertained. Most of the major channels are showing 24/7 coverage of the pandemic, so there are not a lot of shows to watch. But on the internet, you can do anything with current technology. So, that opens an unlimited amount of creative content for everyone to enjoy—even for first timers to the web.

This pandemic has led to a lot of content that spreads the word on social distancing. Both social media and mainstream media have been creating this content. For example, most late-night shows are produced from their homes—making it look like the type of content that you would see on YouTube. Household backdrops and relatives getting involved are hallmarks, but it works.

The possible season finale of Saturday Night Live this season was aired with Tom Hanks as host and the musical guest as Coldplay’s Chris Martin. They showed that anyone can create content live from their house. Everyone on the show had to make their own sketches discussing the current situation. Improvising made the skits authentic and enjoyable, and the bits even expanded characters on the show. Highlights include when Pete Davidson rapped a parody song about Drake, and a skit about a business team experimenting (and failing) with Zoom for the first time. The gang at CBC Kids made a song about self-isolation called the “Staying Home Song” with beats that you would expect from a Drake song. This song has the energy to get the entire country excited and encouraged to stay at home.

The well-known medical leaders have been recognized through art as well during this time. Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Theresa Tam have been painted into murals in Gastown by an artist. Dr. Bonnie Henry has also been honoured by shoe brand John Fluevog with “The Dr. Henry” shoe. During a coronavirus press conference in Nova Scotia, Premier Stephen McNeil told everyone to “stay the blazes home.” This caught on and quickly everyone in the province was saying the iconic phrase. A song was also created by The Stanfields, and that went viral on YouTube.

On social media—especially on Instagram—various challenges have been trending. Some of these challenges include the “push-up challenge,” the “wash your hands challenge,” and the “rubber glove challenge.” There were also trends where people would thank all the essential workers by going outside, yelling their thanks, and hitting their pots and pans. In some cities (including Vancouver), first responders do a parade in their vehicles. A lot of musicians do live streams and free concerts to get their work seen and to raise money for relief. Additionally, many YouTube shows and podcasts are talking about how the pandemic has affected their industry (including a YouTube channel about J-pop that I care for called No Idol No Life).

The pandemic will likely still be going in the next few months, but there will still be a lot of entertaining at-home content being made for a variety of platforms. You can also take this time to make your own content to entertain yourself and others as well!