New Covid-19 Christmas album

Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash

Your once favourite Christmas tunes ruined

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

It has been another shitty—sorry I mean, joyous year. With the pandemic in our daily lives for the second consecutive Holiday Season, things don’t feel that great. Yes, a new Christmas album has been released, which will once again never see the light of day. But if you need to laugh—which we all need to do—then please enjoy these once wonderful Christmas songs.

Covid Carols to make you miserably happy

Here comes Santa Claus (hooked to a ventilator)

All I Want for Christmas is You (to get vaccinated)

Grandma got Run Over by an Anti-vaxxer

I saw Mommy infecting Santa Claus

Hark the Herald the Infected Angels Spray

O Little Town of Delta Phlegm

The Twelve Days of Transmission

Winter Wuhan-land

Is it the Most Wonderful Time of the Year?

It’s beginning to look a lot like…another restriction

O Don’t Come All Ye Unvaccinated

Santa Claus is again, not coming to town

Flu Christmas

Silent night…again

Silver “Delta Droplet” Bells

I’ll be in the ICU for Christmas

Baby, Please Don’t Come Home for Christmas (Unvaccinated remix)

Do you wear what I wear? (Mask song)

Run Rudolph Run (from the Delta variant)

The Little Omicron Boy

The First Noel (to block a hospital entrance)

Santa Tell Me it’s not AstraZeneca

Rudolph the selfish-nosed anti-vax reindeer

Merry Christmas Baby…I just lost my job!

Underneath the CERB Tree

Frosty the Isolated and Drunken Snowman

Stumblin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Unhappy Holiday