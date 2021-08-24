‘Our Planet’ teaches us about the sublime animal kingdom

Illustration by Udeshi Seneviratne

The Netflix YouTube show provides fantastic imagery while discussing climate change

By Jonathan Pabico, Senior Columnist

5/5

The images and sound are so infinitely immersive that each frame yearns to be seen on the biggest screen you can find.

If you’re looking to settle cozily into nature for a while, then the documentary series Our Planet on Netflix (also available on Netflix’s YouTube channel) is the answer for you. The show has eight episodes available to watch completely for free. Each entry has highly informative research complimented by engaging visuals and sound design.

The channel dives deep into several animal species, specialized animal habitats, and climate change. Voiceovers are done by the iconic narrator David Attenborough who is best known for his work in The Blue Planet series.

A well-written script enables Attenborough to skillfully describe fun facts and information about wildlife in each episode. Every word he speaks is elevated by how captivated and excited he is, and that provokes us to feel the same way. The skilled narrator pauses and paces his descriptions to allow the visuals and musical score to breathe. Thanks to Attenborough’s work we can better savour the documentary’s themes with delightful wonder.

The photography itself is just breathtakingly gorgeous; the camera work is dazzlingly lit and colourful. Each shot and angle are complimented by impressive natural sounds (or silence) from every landscape, and the myriad of animal species in their natural habitats. The episodes also have seemingly impossible closeups that capture the diverse lifestyles of various creatures. The documentary truly excels in its visual storytelling and awakens our curiosity about wildlife.

Anytime there is an ocean episode get ready to experience the most enjoyable of the different environments. The clear and sometimes suppressed sound design, uplifting music, and abundant marine life give you an amazing experience of what it’s like to be in an underwater world.

As an early warning: the series does provide a few eerie interludes about climate change and environmental damage caused by human activity. We see some of the most incredibly shocking images from overfishing and deforestation to more distressing animal behaviour. These emotionally gripping scenes are hard to watch, but that’s the point. The documentary is unapologetic in showing us the dire experiences of animals because of global warming.

Our Planet is one of the best nature documentary series I’ve ever seen; the images and sound are so infinitely immersive that each frame yearns to be seen on the biggest screen you can find. The Netflix YouTube show offers a tonal balance between the riveting visuals and the devastating imagery. We are left with some hope though from the current and perhaps future work for sustainability. Check out this documentary whenever you can if nature is something that truly speaks to you.



