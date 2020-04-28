Better than the club

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Ready for round two?? Let’s amp up this week’s party by planning ahead and including drinks and snacks, kind of like being in a real club… but better because you ain’t getting ripped off with watered down expensive drinks or being obsessively hit on by that one sweaty someone who can’t seem to leave you alone. And as a bonus, no one is going to card you at the door this time! The Other Press introduces week two of the 2020’s Quarantine Party Top 10!

1. Ashe – “Moral of the Story”

A catchy and quick-paced song with fast lyrics and a fun tune.

2. AJR – “BANG!”

Such a fun song with a good fist-pumping beat and an entertaining music video.

3. AJR – “Burn The House Down”

Another excellent AJR song with an upbeat literal party vibe and a fascinating music video that is itching to be watched.

4. Glass Animals – “The Other Side of Paradise”

One of my favourite groups, Glass Animals provides a fresh and funky alternative sound that is super engaging and almost tribal! You can definitely get down and dance to this one.

5. Amy Winehouse – “Back To Black”

Classy, smooth, and old-timey, and Gatsby-era inspired song swings moodily and is an excellent dance tune despite its somber music video.

6. Oliver Tree – “Let Me Down”

So, the music video is rather douchey—but the song is great!

7. Miike Snow – “Genghis Khan”

An exhilarating, entertaining, and enticing song. It has got high energy, a catchy tune, and a heart-warming music video.

8. Tessa Violet – “Crush”

Because everything has to be a big production these days, this song provides its own dance moves in the official music video! And it’s definitely catchy!

9. Serena Ryder – “Stompa”

One of my dad’s favourite artists and for a good reason, too! Serena has a voice that is competitive compared to a lot of modern artists and is a highly talented classic singer who doesn’t rely on repetitive lyrics or autotune to sound great. And her music video is highly entertaining too! And she’s Canadian!

10. Robin Schulz ft. Jasmine Thompson – “Sun Goes Down”

Repetitive and feel good, this house song delivers a lively young energy. It is an easy song to groove to, but it is also great for chilling, hanging out, and getting deeply into!



